Lincoln Northwest boys soccer team getting early start at popular Lincoln Pius X summer league

A team has to start somewhere, and for the Lincoln Northwest boys soccer team, it was an informal workout at the Air Park Recreation Center.

Lincoln Northwest, which is located just off Interstate 80 at West Holdrege and Northwest 48th streets, will open its doors this fall, and then in the spring, they’ll play their first soccer season.

They took a photo of the 11 players who showed up for that first session earlier this month. A look at that photo shows that the team is going to be really young — right now nearly the entire team is incoming freshmen. But you also see the excitement that comes with being a part of a new school team.

The team is jump-starting its program by playing in a summer league organized by the Lincoln Pius X boys program each summer — “Eights on A” — in reference to the 8 vs. 8 format for the matches and the school’s location on A Street.

For Lincoln Northwest, there have been a few rough outings, with the Falcons playing against more experienced teams with bigger and faster players.

But the players kept showing up. They had 11 players for a game last week when some teams didn’t have enough to field a full team.

“All the boys are excited, and we’re trying to be competitive,” said Zeineddine Akpo Idrissou, who will be a freshman at Lincoln Northwest and is one of the Falcons’ best players.

Akpo Idrissou went to Schoo Middle School. He had considered attending Lincoln Southwest before deciding to attend the new school that’s less than five minutes from his home.

He only knew five of his teammates before they started playing together. After losing their first three games, the Falcons tasted victory in their fourth time out.

“Everyone was super happy. We were living,” Akpo Idrissou said.

The school’s first boys soccer coach is Evans Francis. He played soccer at Lincoln North Star, graduating in 2011, and was previously the junior varsity boys coach at Lincoln Northeast. He lives near the new school.

Francis will work at the school as a behavior interventionist and will also coach football.

Francis expects that the team will have a lot of freshmen, but he’s hoping when practice begins in March they’ll be a few older players (no seniors will attend the school this year).

This summer he’s hoping the team can start to form a bond. They’ve already been getting together outside of soccer.

“I don’t really know what’s to come, but I’m excited for it,” Francis said. “I know it’s going to be challenging. It probably won’t be our best season. But I know there is going to be a lot of growth for everyone involved, including myself.”

Francis is hoping they'll have enough players for a varsity and JV team. He thinks it will help that the team will play most of its home games at the stadium by the school.

“With our stadium being done, I feel like it’s going to give our kids a drive to want to do sports,” Francis said. “Because right now with nothing being on that side of town, it’s almost a ghost town when it comes to sports. So I’m excited with everything going on with the north side.”

The Pius X summer league is similar to the high school basketball leagues that go on each summer in every region of the state.

The league is in its sixth year and copied the format of a similar league at Omaha Burke.

The Pius league has 19 boys teams that are split into three divisions. There are seven teams in the girls division.

The matches are played on a field that’s about 60 yards long, with two fields going at the same time on the turf at Aldrich Field. With a small field, a counterattack can lead to a quick score, and the goalies get a lot more action than they do during a regular match.

While many of the players are getting a lot of skill development with their club teams, this league is about working with your high school teammates on all of the instinctual plays that occur in soccer.

“(In soccer) you can’t send them out with a play and tell them what to do in a soccer game in the spring, so you got to let them work out the process on their own,” said John Aylward, an assistant coach at Pius X who helps run the league.

The league is also a chance for players to try a different position. And it allows the incoming freshman to meet other students before school begins.

The scene is pretty relaxed, with music blaring during the matches and some spectators watching from a spot in the shade. But that's not to say the matches can't get a little testy when a couple of city rivals meet up.

Scores vary. Sometimes you get a 2-1 result, and then other times both teams rack up eight goals.

The league has matches four nights per week. All of the matches are in June, with most teams getting about eight matches.

Last summer the Waverly boys team used the league as a springboard into its best season in 20 years.

Some years Kearney has sent a team, and Nebraska City played this year. But many of the teams are from the Lincoln area. Aylward would like to see every school in Lincoln have a team participate.

“That way the game in Lincoln grows, and Class A soccer at Morrison Stadium (for the state tournament) is four out-state teams, and four Omaha teams,” he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

