Lincoln Northeast hires North Star assistant Saul Perez as boys soccer coach

Saul Perez is the new coach of the Lincoln Northeast boys soccer team, replacing Chris Simley, who resigned after 12 years.
Perez spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach at Lincoln North Star.
Northeast athletic director Clayton Heath made the move official in a news release Wednesday.
After 12 years coaching soccer at his alma mater, including the last eight as head coach, Chris Simley has resigned.
"Saul’s knowledge, passion and enthusiasm for working with students and coaching soccer are very evident," Heath said in the release. "Northeast is very excited to have such a quality coach, teacher and person for its next head boys soccer coach."
Perez played soccer at York College from 2008-11. He currently teaches physical education at Prescott Elementary and will continue in that role.
The Rockets went 5-8 last season and lost to Papillion-La Vista South in a district semifinal.
