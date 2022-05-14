Lincoln native Alex Umaña reaches new heights with Sporting KC, El Salvador youth soccer teams

Lincoln native Alex Umaña is one of the best high school soccer players to come out of Nebraska in recent years, but you won’t see him at the state soccer tournament this week.

After all, Umaña doesn’t have time for high school sports, nor does his soccer career go through Lincoln anymore.

The high school senior has been a part of the Sporting Kansas City youth academy for the last six years and has already accomplished plenty in his young career. At the top of that list is his call-up to the El Salvador U-20 men's national team in April, an opportunity any young soccer player would dream of.

But, in order to get to that point, Umaña had to leave Lincoln.

As a youth soccer player, Umaña played for local organizations such as Gretna OFC, Sporting Lincoln, Magellan and Omaha Nitro. It wasn’t until 2015 that a youth coach at Sporting KC noticed Alex Umaña at a tournament and invited him to come out for a tryout that the Umaña family began to ponder the question.

Were they willing to make the sacrifices for Alex’s soccer career?

“The community of Lincoln had a lot of really great and driven soccer players, and so it was something as it kind of progressed and got more and more serious, we had to take a step back and decide if we wanted to follow this all the way through,” Erick Umaña, Alex’s father, said.

The answer was yes.

At first, those sacrifices took the form of car drives back and forth between Lincoln and Kansas City two or three times a week for training and again on the weekend for games.

Before Umaña could progress onto the U-15 level with Sporting KC, his coach told him honestly — he wouldn’t be able to reach his maximum potential until he lived in Kansas City full-time.

With that, Umaña packed his bags and set out for a new adventure.

“We were really dedicated to try and make it work and get everything out of it,” Alex Umaña said. “It was definitely a hard decision because I relied on my parents for a lot of things at that age. I knew that moving to Kansas City was my best chance of achieving my dreams of becoming a pro so I knew I had to take my chance when it was presented to me.”

The challenges of such a setup are many — being in a new city with new friends, not being able to go home to your family and missing events like birthdays and family dinners.

He gets a month off in the summer and another month in the winter, but it’s pretty much 10 months of training otherwise. He also can’t play high school soccer, or any other sport, for that matter, because being part of a soccer academy is a full-time, year-round gig.

At the same time, that experience has helped Umaña reach heights he would have dreamed of years ago.

For most of his career, Umaña was a center back, but a conversation with his coaches led him to start playing as a forward. Umaña has been the first or second-best goal scorer for his academy teams in every year since then, and has even gotten training opportunities with Sporting KC’s first and second teams.

“I was always a very attacking-minded defender; I wanted to make a play, get an assist or score a goal, and I thought with that mentality I could do a good job up top,” Umaña said. “I think I’ve proven myself right in the last couple of years.”

Roughly a year ago, Umaña’s success with Sporting KC caught the eye of El Salvador’s youth scouts. His grandfather emigrated from El Salvador in the 1970s and succeeded in passing down a love of soccer throughout the entire family.

Umaña’s first chance to play on the international stage didn’t come until April at the Dallas Cup. Much like his chances with Sporting KC, he made the most of it. With his family in attendance, Umaña scored a goal in three consecutive games to help El Salvador make the final of the tournament.

For Erick Umaña, who gained a love for soccer from his El Salvadorian father, it was an unforgettable moment.

“To be honest, it brought me to tears,” Erick Umaña said. “To play for the national team is any soccer player’s dream, and to see him put on the uniform and represent the country was an amazing experience; I’ll never forget it.”

With the help of his solid performances, Umaña is hopeful that he’ll be considered for El Salvador’s U-20 World Cup qualifying team this summer. After that, he’ll be off to Yale in the fall to start his college soccer journey.

So, if you don’t know the name Alex Umaña yet, now’s the time to commit it to memory. In just a few years’ time, he could be starring on the international stage for the El Salvador senior team.

Through it all, Umaña remains rooted in his hometown. He comes back to Lincoln whenever he can to see his family, and is thankful for the start to his career he got in Nebraska.

Everything that he’s accomplished came from a risk — moving to a new city and throwing himself into his training. Safe to say that tough decision made years ago has paid off tenfold.

“Even though it was nerve-wracking I’m so happy I did it because of the opportunities that have come out of it,” Alex Umaña said.

“My parents didn’t have the means for me to be able to do those things, so that’s why I wanted to give the opportunity to my son,” Erick Umaña said. “All credit to Alex, though, because he’s been extremely self-driven and self-motivated to succeed at this level. We’re just fans of his at this point.”

