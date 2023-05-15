Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer coach Dave Gosselin has retired after 16 seasons.

Gosselin has been with the program for 19 years total, serving as an assistant for three seasons.

He had an overall record of 125-89. The Warriors made the state tournament three times, including a state semifinal appearance in 2021.

This season, despite having a team without much depth, the Warriors reached the district championship and finished with a 6-7 record.

Gosselin has seen 22 players go on to play college soccer. During his tenure, the Warriors have won numerous academic awards for team GPA, including 18 United Soccer Coaches team academic awards.