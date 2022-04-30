Lincoln East's Nachi finds opening, drills game-winner to lift Spartans in district semifinal

Aidan Nachi is one of the best boys soccer players in the city and perhaps even the state.

When he gets control of the ball, there’s no telling what he might do and that’s why he leads Lincoln East with 17 goals this season.

With his ability comes added attention from opponents, who often double and triple-team Nachi when he has the ball.

However, on one defensive breakdown Saturday afternoon, Nachi managed to get free for a 27-yard strike past the goalkeeper to lead No. 7 Lincoln East (11-3) to a 1-0 win over Norfolk (5-10) in the A-5 district semifinal at Seacrest Field.

“The whole game, they were marking me pretty tight,” Nachi said. “They were doubling or tripling me. I decided it would be in my best interest to drop in instead of sitting back behind the defenders. We had the wind obviously, and I was just thinking hit the ball.”

The Panthers did an excellent job of making life hard for the Spartans early on. Neither team had many shots on goals in the first period and possession continually flipped.

Lincoln East coach Colin Smitsek had his team huddle up at halftime and placed cones in the center to help show how they were going to change tactics.

“I think I can get bogged down into the weeds and over-analyze,” Smitsek said. “I just wanted to give everybody a visual in terms of this is what we need to do to be able to get more traction in the game.”

It was a different match from their first meeting — a 5-1 Lincoln East win. Norfolk put up a stronger fight this time around. The match was extremely physical and featured numerous whistles with three yellow cards given out.

“We knew they were going to make it very difficult for us,” Smitsek said. “It was more of mental patience and trusting ourselves and our abilities. The wind equalizes the game. 1-nil, I’ll take it.”

The win extends Lincoln East’s win streak to seven, including wins over two other teams that have double digits in their win column.

The Spartans will look to avenge last year’s district final loss when they play the winner of Lincoln Northeast-Millard South in next week’s district final.

“We’ve tried to keep continuity in terms of the lineups and rotations,” Smitsek said. “I think the boys are in a position where they’re starting to trust one another and have self-belief in what we’re trying to do.

“There’s not a special ingredient. The boys are willing to work for it, and they recognize this is the performance week in and week out that you have to do to continue to win.”

