Lincoln East's Briley Hill working to make an impact when she joins Nebraska soccer team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many high school soccer players from Nebraska have gone on to play for the Husker women’s soccer team in the 26-year history of the program, but they haven’t all been able to make a big impact on the field.

And just two of Nebraska’s 13 all-time All-American players were in-state products: goalkeeper Rebecca Hornbacher from Ralston in 1996 and midfielder Meghan Anderson from Omaha Burke in 2000.

In about one year, Lincoln East junior Briley Hill will join the Husker soccer program after accepting an offer to join the team last fall. When that time comes, she wants to be prepared to make a difference during her college career.

“I’ve thought about that a lot, because I want to make an impact on the team and not just be a member,” Hill said. “I think the thing about college sports is everyone is athletic. Everyone has speed, and I think I have speed. So I think the thing that I need to work on to stand out would definitely be my technical skills, my ball work, dribbling and finding new ways to go about that, so that I have something that pushes me further than the average player.”

During the seven weeks since high school soccer practice was suspended due to the pandemic, Hill has been trying to work to maintain her soccer skills as best she can and add some new ones that will help her in college.