Lincoln East's Briley Hill working to make an impact when she joins Nebraska soccer team
SOCCER

Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 5.11

Lincoln East's Briley Hill (top) and Millard West's Madelyn Augustine fall awkwardly to the turf as they go up for a header during the Class A soccer semifinals at Morrison Stadium in Omaha in 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Many high school soccer players from Nebraska have gone on to play for the Husker women’s soccer team in the 26-year history of the program, but they haven’t all been able to make a big impact on the field.

And just two of Nebraska’s 13 all-time All-American players were in-state products: goalkeeper Rebecca Hornbacher from Ralston in 1996 and midfielder Meghan Anderson from Omaha Burke in 2000.

In about one year, Lincoln East junior Briley Hill will join the Husker soccer program after accepting an offer to join the team last fall. When that time comes, she wants to be prepared to make a difference during her college career.

“I’ve thought about that a lot, because I want to make an impact on the team and not just be a member,” Hill said. “I think the thing about college sports is everyone is athletic. Everyone has speed, and I think I have speed. So I think the thing that I need to work on to stand out would definitely be my technical skills, my ball work, dribbling and finding new ways to go about that, so that I have something that pushes me further than the average player.”

During the seven weeks since high school soccer practice was suspended due to the pandemic, Hill has been trying to work to maintain her soccer skills as best she can and add some new ones that will help her in college.

“I’ve been using this time to do some things that I wouldn’t usually get to do during the season,” Hill said. “So I’ve been going on longer runs, since I have time to recover. And I’ve had a chance to work on more technical skills, rather than team-related skills.”

Hill is one of two East juniors who have committed to play soccer at Nebraska, along with Haley Peterson. It was after Peterson committed when she was a sophomore that Hill realized she needed to get serious, too, if she wanted to play college soccer. So Hill attended the college soccer camps at Nebraska.

“I knew in the back of my head that was always the goal, but I hadn’t realized that I needed to start acting on that until my friend, Haley Peterson, committed to Nebraska,” Hill said. “Then I got all stressed out. So I started going to (college) ID camps and I realized that I wanted to play college soccer.”

The Nebraska coaches kept evaluating Hill during the high school and club seasons, and then offered her a scholarship last October. After about two weeks she accepted, choosing the Huskers over Omaha and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“I’ve always just wanted to represent the state, and I think it’s cool,” Hill said. “Little kids always look up to the athletes. I know I did. I just wanted to be a part of that.”

Hill also plays on the East girls basketball team, which made the state tournament this year. What she likes about soccer is how it allows you to be creative with the ways you try to beat the defense.

“In basketball you have to follow set plays, but soccer is super-flexible, and I just really like it,” Hill said.

Hill played on the varsity girls soccer team as a freshman, and scored six goals and had three assists that season.

In her first year as a starter as a sophomore, she scored 16 goals, which was the most in program history by a sophomore and just four off the school record for goals in a season. She also had 10 assists.

Hill is great athlete, East first-year head coach Emily Mathews said.

“She’s tall, but she’s also really fast, so she just has the ability to get behind that defensive line,” Mathews said. “She’s a natural goal scorer. She finds the right spaces in front of the net.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

