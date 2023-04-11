Lincoln East girls soccer coach Emily Mathews thought they'd be good this season, but the Spartans still not having lost a match five weeks into the season is still really something.

Soccer, after all, can be a crazy game where you can have 10 more shots than your opponent and still lose the match 1-0.

So it’s impressive what the Spartans have done with a 9-0 record, which is tied with Gretna for the best record in Class A.

Second-ranked East stayed perfect with a 1-0 win against No. 10 Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday at Seacrest Field. That’s already the Spartans' fourth win against a ranked team.

Is Mathews surprised to be 9-0?

“No,” she said. “I mean, I’m happy and pleased. We’ve worked really hard to get here. These girls have shown me that they’re willing to step up and do the work to get to where we’re at. And we’re not done.”

The Spartans have also clinched the Lincoln Public Schools regular season championship with a 5-0 record. The other key win for the city title was a 1-0 win against Lincoln Southwest earlier in the season.

Over the past three seasons combined, the Spartans have a 38-5 record.

East was sitting well for most of the match on Tuesday after a goal by senior Grace Peterson in the 18th minute on a shot from about 15 yards to the far corner of the goal.

“She’s got such a beautiful shot,” Mathews said.

East kept possession over long stretches of the match, but Southeast had a couple of decent scoring chances in the second half that the Spartans fought off. One such play came on a dangerous play in front of the goal after a long free kick.

“They came at us pretty hard in the second half,” Mathews said.

Defense has been a strength all season, with East never allowing more than one goal in any match.

The East starting defenders are senior Annie Mulder, senior Ashley Bredthauer, junior Halle Reiter and sophomore Bella Bingham.

The goalkeeper is senior Susie Bovaird.

Mathews loves how the defense keeps giving the Spartans chances to win.

“I’m really impressed with their composure and discipline,” she said. “We’ve gone up against a lot of challenging offensive teams and I’m just really happy with their ability to communicate and be organized. And also make adjustments throughout the game when they need to.”