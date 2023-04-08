This looks like it could be another year in which several teams are capable of being the top boys high school soccer team in Lincoln.

To start the season, Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest was rolling along with five straight wins, but then the Silver Hawks lost 3-1 against Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Lincoln East beat Southeast 3-0 at Seacrest Field. That was the Southeast team that was coming off one of the best wins in the state this season with that 3-1 win against Southwest.

“Everybody has weapons, and everybody is beatable,” said East coach Colin Smitsek of boys soccer in the city. “The ability is getting better, instead of only one or two or three schools.”

Southwest has a 5-1 record, Southeast is 6-2, No. 9 Lincoln Pius X is 5-2 and East is 4-4.

East reached the Class A state semifinals last year and was expecting a better start to this season with several of its top players back.

But early in the season, the Spartans lost three straight against Lincoln Southwest, No. 5 Millard North and Pius X.

“We’ve had some good results and some difficult results,” Smitsek said. “We’ve not quite had the momentum, so we’ve had to have some good conversations and some difficult conversations about what’s required at this level.”

Now East has a little momentum with back-to-back solid wins against Kearney and Southeast.

“Everybody is good,” Smitsek said. “We can’t just turn up and expect one or two individuals to get the result for us.”

On Saturday, East got a quick 1-0 lead on a penalty kick by Admir Mujkic in the 13th minute.

Southeast’s chance for a second-half comeback took a big hit due to a red card early in the second half which meant the Knights had to play with one less player on the field.

East’s final two goals came after the red card.

East senior Diego Reyes Barbosa scored the first on a tap-in goal. Marek Laird scored the last goal with a shot on an open net.

Reyes Barbosa, a transfer from Lincoln North Star, used his speed to generate a few other scoring chances in the match.

“He’s quick, and he’s very positive,” Smitsek said.

Brayden Bouwens was the winning goalkeeper.

Photos: East tops Southeast in city boys soccer game