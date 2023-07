A club girls soccer team based in Lincoln will take the national stage next week in Orlando, Florida.

The 402 Development Academy opened its doors in 2021. Its 18-under team recently became the first team from Lincoln to win the Nebraska State Cup, and then go on to win the Regional tournament, too.

The team has rattled off six straight State Cups but hadn't gotten past regionals until this season.ย 402DA used two early goals and then held on to beat a team based in St. Louis.

Several city high school standouts play on the team โ€” Alexa Gobel (Southwest), Charley Kort (Southwest), Page Monson (East), Aniya Seymore (Southwest), Josie Spann (East), Lillie Shaw (East), Lily Hodge (Pius X), Sydney Schmidt (Pius X), Michaela Bunz (Pius X), Keely Yager (East), Tula Waite (East), Grace Diederich (Pius X), Kate Vacek (Pius X) and Katrina Avila (Southwest).

Omaha metro stars Ava Mackovicka (Gretna) and Aliyah Matthews (Millard North) are on the team, too, along with Norris' Grace Koehler and Clare Macklin.

The team has also got a boost from younger players due to injuries, including Pius X freshman Emily Krings, who has scored six of the team's 12 goals as a substitute.

Nearly all of the players have college soccer plans lined up โ€” a figure that 402DA director Kenan Sahuric takes pride in.

"The goal for most athletes when joining a competitive club is to get to the college level," Sahuric said. "I am so grateful that we were able to get so many players to respectable programs."

The team has six players going to Division I schools, including two to Nebraska. The others will play at the Division II or NAIA levels.

While the contingent heading to Florida will look to make history, they are hardly the only team at 402DA that is finding success.

Four 402 Development Academy teams won the State Cup in their age groups this season, which is unheard of from a club based in Lincoln, Sahuric said.

402DA will open the national tournament on Tuesday. Its four-team pool includes teams from Pennsylvania, Missouri and Texas.ย

