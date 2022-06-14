Lincoln, area players make rosters for Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase

About 170 high school soccer players in Nebraska will represent their high schools for one more match this weekend.

The Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase will host four matches — Class B boys and girls Friday and Class A boys and girls Saturday. The event, which is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska, replaced the Shrine Soccer Classic three years ago.

Friday’s schedule has the Class B girls match at 5 p.m. and the Class B boys match at 7:30. On Saturday, the Class A girls will play at 5 p.m., and the Class A boys at 7:30.

In the Class A girls match, three players from Gretna — the undefeated, high-scoring state champions — will play for the light jersey team: forward Savannah De Fini, midfielder Chaley French and defender Sydney Zabloudil. In the same match, the dark jersey team has two players set to join the Huskers this summer: Emma Prososki (Omaha Marian) and Abby Vacek (Lincoln Pius X).

In the Class A boys match, three players from state champion Gretna will be on the team in dark jerseys — goalkeeper Alec Scharff, defender Carson Poole and midfielder Joey Witt.

Here are the Lincoln and area players who were chosen to play in the matches:

Class A girls

Lincoln players: Madysin Frost, Lincoln East; Lesli Donis, Lincoln High; Jaycee McFadden, Lincoln North Star; Emily Thavenet, Lincoln Pius X; Payton Tuttle, Lincoln Pius X; Abby Vacek, Lincoln Pius X; Corynne Olsen, Lincoln Southeast; Rachel Warrick, Lincoln Southeast; Kayla Hassler, Lincoln Southwest; McKenna Rathbun, Lincoln Southwest.

Class A boys

Lincoln players: Karter Jeffrey, Lincoln East; Jaden Miller, Lincoln East; Riek Bol, Lincoln High; Andres Moreno, Lincoln High; Ronan Parks, Lincoln High; Zeed Al-Ale, Lincoln North Star; Isaiah Lohman, Lincoln Pius X; Caleb Swanson, Lincoln Pius X; Mason Brock, Lincoln Southeast; Brayden Kramer, Lincoln Southwest.

Class B girls

Lincoln players: Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Raegan Holle, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Hannah Kile, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

Area players: Taylor Pierce, Crete; Kaitlyn Wendt, Crete; Morgan Boesiger, Norris; Jordyn Collins, Seward; Ellie Sagehorn, Seward; Abbie Carter, Waverly; Elly Speicher, Waverly.

Class B boys

Lincoln players: Aden Zager, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

Area players: Giovanni Castaneda, Crete; Junior Rafael, Crete; Travis Sweeney, Crete; Marco Palacios, Nebraska City; Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City; Tate Crawford, Norris; Cade Nerud, Norris; Devin Moore, Waverly; Landon Tjaden, Waverly; Anthony Ruelas, Waverly; Noah Jones, York.

