About 160 high school soccer players in Nebraska will represent their high schools for one more match this weekend.

The Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase will host four matches — Class B boys and girls Friday and Class A boys and girls Saturday. The event, which is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska, replaced the Shrine Soccer Classic four years ago. Last year, the all-star matches raised about $15,000.

The matches will be played at Ralston High School. Friday’s schedule has the Class B girls match at 5 p.m. and the Class B boys match at 7:30. On Saturday, the Class A girls will play at 5 p.m., and the Class A boys at 7:30.

The player to watch in the Class B boys match is Ayo Makinde, the Bennington forward who scored 40 goals and passed for 12 assists this season.

The Class A girls match will feature four players who played in the state championship match last month – Gretna’s Ava Makovicka and Anna Harris; Lincoln Southwest’s Jillian Lane and Claire Kniss.

The Class A matches have twin siblings each playing -- Lincoln Southeast girls player Cadence Bonneau and Southeast boys player Corbin Bonneau.

Here are the Lincoln and area players selected to play:

Class A girls

Lincoln players: Kylee Kurtzer, Southeast; Morgan Wilkinson, Lincoln High; Cadence Bonneau, Southeast; Lillie Shaw, Lincoln East; Jillian Lane, Southwest; Claire Kniss, Southwest; Jordan Renard, Northeast; Taelyn Cries For Ribs, Northeast; MiKayla Ray, North Star; Lucy McCabe, Pius X; Bree Korta, Pius X; Sydney Schmidt, Pius X.

Class A boys

Lincoln players: Drew Arehart, Southeast; Morgan Armagost, Pius X; Tommie Stumpff, Lincoln East; Aidan Nachi, Lincoln East; Mike Wyvill, Pius X; Corbin Bonneau, Southeast; Brayden Bouwens, Lincoln East; Quinton Kniss, Southwest; Henry Spethman, Southwest; Ivan Eloume Akwa, Northeast; Lane Kruse, Southwest; Jaden Weiland, Lincoln High.

Class B girls

Lincoln players: Hailey Chambers, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; McKenzie Derowitsch, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

Area players: Sofia Heaston, Seward; Madisyn Willis, Aurora; Delaney Nachtigal, Aurora; Payton Wilkinson, Norris.

Class B boys

Area players: Breckin Berg, Conestoga; Jaden Guernsy, Beatrice; Kaden Simmerman, Conestoga; Kener Lovercheck, Norris; Ian Morehead, Waverly; Carter Hanway, Norris; David Penate, Crete; Abrahan Cortez, Nebraska City; Alexander Wheeler, Aurora; Jonny Martin, Waverly.

