A conference three-peat and a second-half track meet were the headlines from Friday’s Eastern Midlands Conference tournament finals.

The Class B No. 3 Norris girls got a brace from Kennedy Sullivan and took home a third consecutive EMC title with a 3-0 win over fourth-ranked Elkhorn North.

Norris pressured early and often in its win, with Sullivan finding the back of the net twice in a span of 11 minutes in the first half.

The Boise State recruit got enough of a ball in a massive scrum to push it towards the goal, off of an Elkhorn North defender, and into the back of the net.

Her second of the match — and team-leading 13th of the season — was a little more conventional, a header on a well-placed corner kick from Clare Macklin.

“She attacks the ball really well,” Titans coach Arnold Taleros said. “We find ourselves in our set pieces and corners and working really hard at those. We’ve been executing on those.”

A Grace Kohler penalty kick in the 44th minute capped the scoring for Norris, the state runner-up each of the last two seasons.

Talero said matches like Friday’s will only help in taking the eventual next step.

“I have a lot of respect for Elkhorn North,” he said. “We talked before the game and knew this was a big game for both of our teams. We’re playing great teams, and that’s good for us.”

On the boys side, it was three goals in the second half that lifted the Bennington boys to a 4-1 result against Elkhorn North, the second conference championship in three seasons for the Badgers.

“I thought we were a lot more focused this time around,” Bennington coach Nick Nyman said, referencing a 3-2 win over the same Elkhorn North team eight days earlier. ”They didn’t panic, they just regained momentum. It was good to see that.”

His team got four goals from three different scorers, putting things away with two in a stretch of seven minutes late in the match. That came after Elkhorn North had cut the lead to one on a Jack Sinnott rebound just before the midway point of the second half.

Ayo Makinde put in his state-leading 21st of the season on Bennington’s 11th corner of the match, punching home a putback in traffic to give his team some breathing room.

Makinde then found Kai Olbrich, with a perfect slip pass in the 75th minute, a connection that would ring up an insurance goal. It was Olbrich’s second of the match and 15th of the season.

The Badgers have now scored four or more goals in 10 of 11 matches this season. The only team to hold Bennington under four was the same Elkhorn North group in their prior meeting.

