Kayma Carpenter not slowing down after special sophomore season as East eyes state run

Lincoln East’s Kayma Carpenter burst onto the high school girls soccer scene as a sophomore last season, scoring a school-record 31 goals on a team that reached the state semifinals.

It was a shock, even for her, that she produced as much as she did in her first year of varsity soccer.

Carpenter's goal-scoring success hasn't slowed down, either. This season, she leads Class A with 18 goals in 11 games for the No. 4 Spartans.

“I definitely thought that I would contribute (last season) to the success that we had, but I didn’t think I would have that big of an impact,” Carpenter said. “(Last year) helps with the confidence in front of goal and being able to know that I can finish my shots.”

But Carpenter was quick to credit her teammates for helping her success, something that does not come as a surprise to coach Emily Mathews.

“She is all about the team,” Mathews said. “She wants to score goals for the team.

“At the beginning of the season, I always have each of the players reflect on individual goals and team goals. Nothing was about her individual achievements. It was all about what she can do to help the success of the team, which I think is a wonderful team-focused mentality.”

A lot of who Carpenter is on the field is because of how hard she works. It’s a lesson that she learned from her coaches and parents.

"If you don’t have as much talent as someone, I’ve always been told all you can do is give all the effort you have,” Carpenter said. “Everything that I have done, whether it is in school, at my job or in soccer is if I can make an impact by giving the most effort that I can, that is what I am going to do.”

Carpenter is a great player on the field, but Mathews notes that her desire to get better and her leadership make her even better.

“She works to get physically stronger and stronger, as well as technically and tactically better and better,” Mathews said. “She just has that mental fortitude of I’m going to make sure that my team is successful in every practice and game, and I think that is really special.”

Carpenter committed to play soccer at Nebraska in March, about two weeks after taking an unofficial visit to the school. She will join two former Spartans there, Haley Peterson and Briley Hill.

“Every time I went to a camp, I really liked the atmosphere,” Carpenter said. “I love all the coaches and just being able to see how much the girls on the team love it and the athletic support that Nebraska as a community has for every support is crazy.”

The story for her high school career has yet to be finished though, as she wants to win a state championship for East for the first time since 2005.

The Spartans (9-2) face off against No. 6 Lincoln Southeast on Thursday night.

