'It's been a long time': High school soccer teams, including 'defending' champs, adjusting to two-year layoff

“Lincoln Southwest, for starters, is supposed to be really good,” Maass said. “Creighton Prep, you can count on them being really good just because they are always good. I think you’re going to be surprised by how good Omaha Bryan is. I hear that Omaha Central is going to be good. And then Omaha Westside with Mike Dean (from the Sporting Omaha club) as their coach, from now on Westside is going to be one of the best teams in the state.”

During the first week of the season, Omaha South is going to play Notre Dame High School from Peoria, Illinois, in a matchup not usually possible because Illinois usually plays soccer in the fall but had its season delayed.

The Notre Dame coach sent an email to a few schools in Nebraska looking to schedule a game.

“I just picked up the phone and called him and said, ‘I don’t really know you, but if you really want to come to Omaha we would definitely entertain a game with you guys,’” Maass said.

Tevis-Butler said the 2019 state tournament seems like a long time ago.