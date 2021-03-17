'It's been a long time': High school soccer teams, including 'defending' champs, adjusting to two-year layoff

By definition, the Omaha South boys and Millard West girls soccer teams are defending state champions in Class A.
It just doesn’t really feel that way because it’s been almost two years since trophies were hoisted in downtown Omaha.
The entire 2020 season, including the state tournament, was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First, the season was postponed after just a few weeks of practice. Then it was canceled entirely.
This season is scheduled to begin on schedule — the first matches are being played Thursday.
In 2019's thrilling championship match, Omaha South beat Creighton Prep 2-1 in front of about 5,000 spectators at Morrison Stadium.
Omaha South boys coach Joe Maass said he didn’t exactly feel like the squad was coming off a state championship when practice began 2½ weeks ago.
“It’s been a long time,” Maass said. “I don’t want to say I don’t remember it, but it’s a new year and kind of a new team. We only have three starters back from that team. It’s a different cast of characters, but I think we got some pretty good players.”
The Millard West girls beat Omaha Marian in the championship match in 2019, and no official high school match has been played since.
Millard West had 22 players on its state tournament roster, but after the 2019 and 2020 seniors graduated, only two players remain from that group.
Millard West coach Jacque Tevis-Butler said tryouts this year reminded her a little of when the program was just getting started in the late 1990s.
“I’ve only got two kids back who has ever played in a varsity game, so we had a lot of new faces,” Tevis-Butler said. “We don’t have many older kids. We’ve only got nine juniors and seniors on our varsity team and the rest are freshmen and sophomores. It’s going to be quite a different year for us, and I’m looking forward to it.”
The other state champions in 2019 were the Omaha Skutt boys and Elkhorn South girls.
This season will be a chance for many new players and teams to emerge. After two years of graduation, just one of the 22 first-team Super-State players for boys and girls in 2019 is still playing high school soccer — Gretna senior Sarah Weber, who was a Super-State midfielder as a sophomore.
Because the school year has been so unique with remote learning, Maass was worried not as many players would show up for tryouts. But South still had 90 players try out and it’ll still field four teams (including two reserve teams).
While no high school matches were played last year, Maass is plugged into the club soccer scene and high school indoor leagues and knows some of the up-and-coming players and teams.
“Lincoln Southwest, for starters, is supposed to be really good,” Maass said. “Creighton Prep, you can count on them being really good just because they are always good. I think you’re going to be surprised by how good Omaha Bryan is. I hear that Omaha Central is going to be good. And then Omaha Westside with Mike Dean (from the Sporting Omaha club) as their coach, from now on Westside is going to be one of the best teams in the state.”
During the first week of the season, Omaha South is going to play Notre Dame High School from Peoria, Illinois, in a matchup not usually possible because Illinois usually plays soccer in the fall but had its season delayed.
The Notre Dame coach sent an email to a few schools in Nebraska looking to schedule a game.
“I just picked up the phone and called him and said, ‘I don’t really know you, but if you really want to come to Omaha we would definitely entertain a game with you guys,’” Maass said.
Tevis-Butler said the 2019 state tournament seems like a long time ago.
“I think everybody has a chance to refresh and really reflect on what you liked about your program, and maybe what you want to change. We’ve certainly done that,” she said. “We had a whole lot of things we wanted to keep, but we’ve done a lot of tweaking.”
Millard West made some changes to how it trains and is working on some aspects of the team’s culture, such as avoiding cliques within the team. For the first time, the team did a book study, reading “She the Confident: The Mindset Advantage for Female Athletes.”
Millard West had 13 seniors last year, and Tevis-Butler said it’s disappointing that the younger players didn’t get a full season with that group.
“The one thing they missed was seeing how hard you have to work,” Tevis-Butler said.
Class A girls soccer will look different for another reason than just the lost season. That’s because several players in Omaha and Lincoln who quit playing high school soccer in 2019 after their Sporting Omaha club team started a development academy team that required a year-round commitment are back playing high school soccer after that program ended prior to the 2020 high school season.
