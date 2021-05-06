'It’s pretty unbelievable': East girls' scoring train is full steam ahead to the state soccer tournament

The high-powered offense for the Lincoln East girl soccer team is headed to the state tournament.

The third-ranked Spartans beat No. 10 Elkhorn South 6-2 in the A-3 district championship match on Thursday at Seacrest Field.

In its last five matches, East has scored six, three, 10, six and six goals.

You don’t expect to be able to score six times in a district championship match in the Class A girls division.

"It’s pretty unbelievable," East coach Emily Mathews said. "I’m continually impressed with their ability to fight for goals until the very last second of the game. There has been multiple times throughout the season where we’ve scored in the last 10 seconds."

Briley Hill scored three goals for the Spartans, with Page Monson, Grace Peterson, and Annie Mulder also scoring.

East improved to 15-1. The Spartans will play at state on Wednesday.

No. 10 Elkhorn South ends the season 8-7. The program had made it to the state tournament every season since the school opened for the 2011 season, but they won’t make it this season after moving up to Class A.