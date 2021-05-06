'It’s pretty unbelievable': East girls' scoring train is full steam ahead to the state soccer tournament

The high-powered offense for the Lincoln East girl soccer team is headed to the state tournament.
The third-ranked Spartans beat No. 10 Elkhorn South 6-2 in the A-3 district championship match on Thursday at Seacrest Field.
In its last five matches, East has scored six, three, 10, six and six goals.
You don’t expect to be able to score six times in a district championship match in the Class A girls division.
"It’s pretty unbelievable," East coach Emily Mathews said. "I’m continually impressed with their ability to fight for goals until the very last second of the game. There has been multiple times throughout the season where we’ve scored in the last 10 seconds."
Briley Hill scored three goals for the Spartans, with Page Monson, Grace Peterson, and Annie Mulder also scoring.
East improved to 15-1. The Spartans will play at state on Wednesday.
No. 10 Elkhorn South ends the season 8-7. The program had made it to the state tournament every season since the school opened for the 2011 season, but they won’t make it this season after moving up to Class A.
The match was scoreless through 25 minutes before East went off for three goals during a 15-minute stretch late in the first half for a 3-1 halftime lead.
East’s second scoring outburst came midway through the second half. Peterson scored by clearing up the rebound on a free kick that bounced off the goal post. Then Hill and Mulder scored back-to-back goals by finishing off corner kicks for a 6-1 lead.
East tries to work together to generate a lot of scoring chances.
“We focus a lot of finishing through combination play, where we move the ball quickly off of our feet and find the open player for easy tap-in finishes,” Mathews said. “We love it when we can make it easy on our teammates, and we were successful in doing that this evening.”
Camdyn Pilkington and Addy Gleckler scored for Elkhorn South.
East has been able to keep winning in recent weeks despite some lineup shifts after two senior starters, Olivia Kugler and Beth Guevara, suffered season-ending knee injuries.
“They just rise above and step into any role that’s asked of them,” Mathews said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.