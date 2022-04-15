'It’s incredible': Goalie makes three saves in shootout to give Waverly first conference tournament championship in 14 years

FIRTH — In a soccer shootout there are times when the goalie doesn’t save any of the kicks.

It’s tough. The kicker has the advantage because they make the first move and know where they’re shooting.

That’s part of why it was so impressive what Waverly goalie Ian Morehead did on Friday during the championship match of the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament.

During the shootout, Morehead made saves on three of the five shots he faced. That was just enough to help Class B No. 4 Waverly beat Elkhorn North 2-1. Waverly won the shootout 3-2.

Elkhorn North never made two kicks in a row, with Morehead making saves in the first, third and fifth rounds.

“It’s incredible,” Morehead said. “I didn’t expect to do that good.”

Waverly needed those saves. The Vikings were sailing along in the shootout, but then missed their attempts in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Elkhorn North could have extended the shootout with a make in the fifth round, but Morehead made a diving save to his left to win it. Soon, his teammates rushed to celebrate with him, and they all ended up in a pile on the ground.

Waverly had won the conference tournament for the first time since 2008.

“Soccer has been a long lost sport at Waverly for a while and our kids are excited to get to put their team on the soccer record board with this win,” said Waverly coach Mike Ziola after the Vikings improved to 9-0.

Ziola was impressed with what Morehead did as the shootout kept going.

“My thought is that there’s no pressure on a goalie. You’re not expected to make any saves,” Ziola said. “And then all of a sudden after he makes one, the goal is starting to look smaller for (Elkhorn North). And you could tell he was feeding off that confidence. Ian might be a little undersized, but I hope people know who he is after this game. We’ve known that he’s one of the best goalies in Class B, and I think after tonight people are going to be aware of that.”

There was no score through 70 minutes of regulation. Waverly broke through with a goal with 9:17 remaining in the second half. Anthony Ruelas pounced on a bouncing ball and scored on a blast to the far corner of the goal from 16 yards.

Elkhorn North made a late push to tie the match, getting off a few good scoring chances before tying the match 1-1 with 3:05 left in the game. Logan Hanigan scored on a header off a corner kick taken by Jon Doscher.

It was a close match most of the way, with Waverly finishing with nine shots and Elkhorn North eight.

It was a special win for Ziola. He’s leaving after this season to be an administrator at his high school alma mater at Columbus.

Before he leaves he’d like to help Waverly get to state for the first time since 2010. He told the players about two weeks ago that he’d be done after the season.

“It was really bittersweet because we got something going here,” Ziola said. “The kids know that I really care about them. I just couldn’t be happier for them.”

Elkhorn North reached the championship match as the No. 4 seed after beating top-rated and top-seeded Bennington 3-1 in the semifinals.

This was the best win of the season for Waverly.

“Here’s the deal, Elkhorn North is a state tournament team,” Ziola said. “Their coach (Fred Doscher) has been doing this for over 20 years, and he is the best coach that I’ve coached against. I steal things from him all of the time.”

