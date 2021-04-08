In battle of unbeatens, Fuelberth's shootout saves fuel Southwest's victory against Omaha Skutt

OMAHA — The Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team clawed past Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt 1-0 in a shootout to keep its undefeated season alive on a rainy Thursday night at Omaha Skutt High School.

The Silver Hawks did it behind Nolan Fuelberth’s three shootout saves and Carter Novosad finishing to the bottom right corner to seal the shootout advantage at 3-1.

The SkyHawks (6-1) had an opportunity in the first minute when Aiden Trumm got in behind the Silver Hawk defense, muscled off a defender and found the back of the net. The referee brought it back for a foul on Trumm, who received a yellow card.

Omaha Skutt controlled for actoin most of the first frame but could not break through. The SkyHawks had a few opportunities off set pieces, but Fuelberth held strong in net, making four saves.

Ramzy Hamouda opened the second half on a strong note for the Silver Hawks, controlling the ball nicely before firing a shot just a few inches wide of the left post. Southwest kept the pace going but struggled to put its offense together in the final third.

With seven minutes remaining, Silver Hawk Brayden Kramer found himself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, but Zach Weis stepped out of his net and made the save.