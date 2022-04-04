'I’d say expectations are high:' Southeast boys soccer look to kick it up a notch after strong '21 season

Last season was the Lincoln Southeast boys soccer team's best in many years, with an 11-5 record and a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.

Now Southeast is trying to keep it going, and with a 6-2 record the Knights are on pace to be a No. 1 or 2 seed for districts, with a good chance to return to state.

The latest win came Monday when Class A No. 8 Southeast beat Lincoln Pius X 3-1 at Aldrich Field.

Southeast had just three seniors on that state team. That means that most of the team is back.

“We have 12 seniors now, and a solid core of juniors,” Southeast coach Michael Rozsa said. “I’d say expectations are high, and they’re meeting that.”

Southeast already has a couple of wins against ranked teams in Grand Island and Lincoln East.

Rozsa said the win against East was the Knights’ best of the season.

“That’s a good win because it was a Monday game and you don’t have practice on Sunday, and coming out with that intensity, that was a really solid win and gave the guys a lot of confidence, and showed them what they’re capable of doing,” he said.

This season Southeast has done a good job of getting out wide when on the attack, which has opened up space in front of the goal for scoring chances, and that’s how the Knights scored a couple of goals Monday.

The Knights rallied with the final three goals of the match.

Pius X (5-3) played with a 1-0 lead for about 20 minutes after Nam Ninh scored after a takeaway near the goal in the sixth minute.

Henry Moberly got the tying goal for Southeast on a rebound shot right in front of the goal with 12 minutes left in the first half.

Just 80 seconds into the second half, the Knights got the go-ahead goal. It was another opportunistic goal, with sophomore Immanuel Wayoro scoring in front of the goal.

Wayoro scored his second goal of the match with seven minutes remaining for a 3-1 lead.

“We had a slow start, but they responded really well and kept pressing and got those two goals in the second half,” Rozsa said.

Senior Emmett Anderson was the winning goalie.

“Emmett keeps us in games,” Rozsa said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

