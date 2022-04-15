'I basically knew that this team had something in them:' Northeast boys hit benchmark with shutout of Navigators

Phillip Yapp knew he had something special on his hands when he took over as the Lincoln Northeast boys soccer coach last year.

The former assistant for Waverly and Lincoln North Star watched something special on Friday afternoon as the Rockets used constant pressure and a goal in each half to dispatch Lincoln North Star 2-0 on senior day at Seacrest Field.

Not only did the win send off a 12-player senior class with a victory over a city opponent, but it also reset the benchmark for the Northeast program. It lifted Northeast’s record to 6-4 and gave the Rockets their third win over a city team, their most wins in the city since 2010.

Those six wins also mark the most regular-season victories for the Rockets since 2010 as well.

“The day when I actually took the job of the head coach at Northeast, I basically knew that this team had something in them because I started watching some of the games from the past, and they’re very well-coached from the past,” Yapp said. “I basically just suggested a few things and the boys responded, but they’re a very well-coached team from the past.”

It was a unique dynamic for the first-time head coach, with Yapp’s first season coinciding with a major senior class. As a result, Yapp had to pull out all the stops to win the team over.

“I basically just used my charm, I guess, to pull them on my side,” he said. “I told them I’m not here to change anything of what they do. I’m here to help them get better at what they’ve done.”

And those seniors responded with one of the best seasons in program history, including a dominant win Friday, hammering the Navigator defense into submission.

The senior connection was there all afternoon. Nolan Gillett, who will play soccer at Southeast Community College, put home the first tally of the game halfway through the first half thanks to a beautifully delivered corner kick from Juan Alferez.

Alferez wasn’t done, however, shielding the ball from four different North Star defenders before cutting inside to the 18-yard box, where he was tripped for a penalty kick. Alferenz beat Navigator keeper Carlos Gomez to the top right with 15:43 left in the game to put an exclamation point on the contest.

“We held the ball around especially on the outside and we knew how to make those plays to get inside the box,” Yapp said. “They (Northeast) responded pretty well because at one point a guy said, ‘Hey, this is what we worked on yesterday.’”

The Rockets return to action when they face Omaha Bryan on Wednesday. North Star will try to recover against Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.