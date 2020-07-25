Husker soccer player Stoneburner knows from experience the value of Special Olympic sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA — Katie Stoneburner knows firsthand how much the opportunity to compete in sports means to Special Olympic athletes.

The talented soccer player from Millard West has a brother, Will, who is a Special Olympic athlete, also at Millard West.

“To Will (Special Olympics sports) means everything because he’s the biggest sports nut you’ll meet,” said Katie Stoneburner of her 16-year old brother. “He loves basketball so much, and he loves soccer because me and my sister play.”

So Stoneburner has a lot of appreciation for what it means to be chosen to play in the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase. The beneficiary of the event is Special Olympics Nebraska, and the two nights of games raised at least $10,000. The all-star matches for high school seniors have replaced what was previously the Shrine Soccer matches.

Stoneburner was chosen for Saturday’s Class A girls game but wasn’t able to play because she’s been injured. She’s already moved to Lincoln to join the Nebraska soccer team this fall, but still attended the match and sat on the bench with her teammates.

Stoneburner has played unified sports — when high school students and Special Olympic athletes from the same school play on teams together — at Millard West.