When it comes to building a college soccer team, the in-state Huskers, Bluejays and Mavericks can’t take all players. However, there are more than 50 high school girls soccer players in the state who found a place to play in college, even if that school wasn’t initially on their radar. And there are 348 NCAA Division I women’s teams looking for players, and hundreds of other programs at other levels.

Here’s the story of how three Lincoln players found their college — or the other way around.

Bree Korta

Now: Senior midfielder at Lincoln Pius X.

College commitment: North Texas.

About North Texas: NCAA Division I program in Denton, Texas, playing in Conference USA. In 27 years, coach John Hedlund has never had a losing record and has won 16 conference titles.

How it found her: “I play for Gretna Elite Academy and last February we went down to Houston to play in a college showcase. We were playing a team from Tulsa and the North Texas coaches were there recruiting a girl from Tulsa. But after they saw me play, the coach talked to my coach and just told him he was curious about me and would love if I reached out. And the rest of the coaching staff came to the rest of our games that weekend. Two weeks after that I went for a visit.”

First reaction: “I had never heard of North Texas when my (club) coach brought it up. I was open to it. I was really open to everything and anything. People will always tell you in your recruiting process don’t shut down any school.”

Offer list: North Texas was her third offer.

Also visited: Oral Roberts, St. Cloud State.

Something I saw that made an impact: “They have a nice soccer stadium, and a nice field. It’s a grass field, and grass in Texas is good. Usually up north it’s more common to have a turf field. And they have a soccer building right off of the field.”

Keely Yager

Now: Senior forward at Lincoln East.

College commitment: Bemidji State.

About Bemidji State: NCAA Division II program in Bemidji, Minnesota.

How she found it: “I was in California on my way back from a (club tournament) and my dad and I looked into the brackets being made for the NCAA Division II Tournament. And, basically, I started to look into those schools more. I ended up getting into communication with a lot more schools at the DII level. During an official visit (to Bemidji), I got to practice with the team (during the offseason) and do more evaluation of the school. And the coaches got to do more evaluation of me as a player.”

Getting her name out there: “I probably emailed 40 schools. With Division I schools I’d get a lot more of, 'Come to our ID camps,’ and they wouldn’t be as personable of emails. Then I just realized with DII they were more personable. And, also, I like the idea of being able to keep playing after the regular season. A lot of DI schools are done after the regular season, but with Bemidji they get to compete for that national title. They made it to Elite Eight this year.”

Why I wanted to keep playing so badly: “I’ve fallen in love with the sport. It has become part of my everyday life at this point. It’s great for me, and therapeutic, so I’m just excited to keep playing.”

Claire Kniss

Now: Senior defender at Lincoln Southwest.

College commitment: Baylor.

About Baylor: NCAA Division I program in Waco, Texas, playing in the Big 12 Conference. The Bears made the NCAA Elite Eight in 2018.

How she found it: “One of my old club coaches moved to a club down in Texas, so he invited me to his (college ID) camp called the Sting ID camp. This was last January, so I was getting a little nervous, because lots of my teammates had already committed. I was doing everything I could to get exposure. So I went down to Texas, and emailed basically every school. I sent Baylor some of my highlights, and they got back to me that same day. They said they liked my highlights and were impressed by my academics. My ACT score (36) played a big role in them noticing me. It all happened in about two weeks.”

Dreams change: “In eighth grade, I think, I wanted to go to (Nebraska). I think by my freshman year I realized I wanted to leave home. And I have a twin brother (Quintin) who plays soccer and we always wanted to go to the same school. Obviously, that didn’t happen, because Baylor doesn’t have a men’s program. He’s going to a school in Texas (Trinity in San Antonio) to play soccer now, so we’re only two hours apart. We’re really excited about that.”

Offer list: Baylor was her third offer.

First reaction: “It was just crazy, because that’s a school that everybody has heard of. Even if you don’t know that many schools, I feel like that’s a pretty big name, and a big academic name, which was a huge thing for me. Soccer is important to me, but I want to go to medical school. I had started to look at DIII schools that were better academics just so I could get that piece if I couldn’t at a DI school.”

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023