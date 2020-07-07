How LSE grad Nielsen turned three part-time jobs into a steady spot in the NWSL

Professional soccer player Paige Nielsen wants to be an inspiration to young soccer players, both in her home state of Nebraska and elsewhere in the United States.
Nielsen can certainly give a lesson in perseverance after getting to where she is now, a starter playing for the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League, the top women’s league in the U.S. that launched in 2013. Nielson, 26, is also still hoping to get a chance to play with the U.S. national team before her career ends.
The NWSL recently became the first pro league in the United States to resume since COVID-19 shut down the sports world. The Spirit have played three matches in the past two weeks in the NWSL Challenge Cup played near Salt Lake City. The Spirit have a 1-1-1 record with one more match in pool play on Sunday before bracket play begins.
Nielsen graduated from Lincoln Southeast in 2012, and then played for four years in college at national power North Carolina, where she won a national championship as a freshman.
After college, Nielsen became the first Nebraskan drafted to the NWSL. She was the 25th pick in the 2016 draft to Seattle.
That’s where the perseverance began. Nielsen didn’t make the team right away, and had three part-time jobs while in Seattle, at an athletic club, as a dog walker and house sitting.
“When I got drafted to Seattle the minimum salary was only like $6,000 for the year,” Nielsen said. “So you can’t make a living off that. I had to three different jobs, and I wasn’t signed for the first two months. I was still training and putting in all of the hours. It was definitely one of the hardest times of my life. And I had lost my mom the year before that and I was going through a rough time.
“So after I got through all of that I realized that I can kind of do anything, and it’s made everything seem so worth it now that I’m starting and playing on one of the best teams in the world. The perseverance comes to mind, and I think a lot more people need that.”
Nielsen did make the Seattle roster in 2016, and played in two matches in her first year in the NWSL. But she wasn’t playing much and left the team so she could get the playing experience she needed as a professional.
That began three years of traveling overseas for long stretches to play pro soccer. She’s played in Cyprus, an island country in Europe; Australia and South Korea.
In Australia she loved the beaches and the coffee. In South Korea she learned to speak Korean, and she liked the technical style of soccer played there. While playing in Europe she got to travel to Greece and cliff dive.
“So every place has their positives and negatives,” Nielsen said. “But for soccer I think the U.S. is by far my favorite because I have a really awesome role on the team, and that helps, and Washington, D.C., is one of the coolest places to live.”
Nielsen went two full seasons without playing in the NWSL before getting signed by Washington in 2019.
“Getting back into the league I attribute to all of my experiences overseas,” Nielsen said. “I became the player I wanted to be after three years. And when I came back I got offered to come to preseason with a couple of different teams and I knew my worth and was like, ‘I’m done with trying out. It’s either you offer me or I’m done.' And I got a couple of offers. And I had an agent that helped me through this process, which was awesome. And I finally got offered by Washington. I was tired of watching from the sideline. I knew I wanted to play and I was going to make my mark.”
Nielsen was a forward and midfielder for most of her high school, college and pro career, but now plays defense at the center back position. She’s started all 25 matches over the past two seasons. She helps begin the attack from the back, and in three matches this season has 144 successful passes on 163 attempts.
Since arriving in Utah the Spirit have been staying at the same hotel as three other teams. It has been great to get to play, Nielsen said, but there is an odd feeling without any fans there.
“The first couple of games everyone was just excited to be here and playing some games,” she said. “It’s mentally hard because we aren’t allowed to do much while we’re here and we’re away from our family and friends, and we have been for a while. But they’ve done a good job of testing before and after games, so we feel very safe in this environment, in our own little bubble.”
