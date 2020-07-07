How LSE grad Nielsen turned three part-time jobs into a steady spot in the NWSL

Nielsen went two full seasons without playing in the NWSL before getting signed by Washington in 2019.

“Getting back into the league I attribute to all of my experiences overseas,” Nielsen said. “I became the player I wanted to be after three years. And when I came back I got offered to come to preseason with a couple of different teams and I knew my worth and was like, ‘I’m done with trying out. It’s either you offer me or I’m done.' And I got a couple of offers. And I had an agent that helped me through this process, which was awesome. And I finally got offered by Washington. I was tired of watching from the sideline. I knew I wanted to play and I was going to make my mark.”

Nielsen was a forward and midfielder for most of her high school, college and pro career, but now plays defense at the center back position. She’s started all 25 matches over the past two seasons. She helps begin the attack from the back, and in three matches this season has 144 successful passes on 163 attempts.

Since arriving in Utah the Spirit have been staying at the same hotel as three other teams. It has been great to get to play, Nielsen said, but there is an odd feeling without any fans there.

“The first couple of games everyone was just excited to be here and playing some games,” she said. “It’s mentally hard because we aren’t allowed to do much while we’re here and we’re away from our family and friends, and we have been for a while. But they’ve done a good job of testing before and after games, so we feel very safe in this environment, in our own little bubble.”

