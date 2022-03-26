How 80 seconds changed the match for the Lincoln High boys soccer team

A ho-hum match turned in a flash for the Lincoln High boys soccer team on Saturday.
The Links scored two goals in an 80-second span in the second half to beat Lincoln Northeast 2-0 at Beechner Athletic Complex.
“I’m really proud of those guys for being mentally tough and overcoming some adversity with the wind in the first half and then just taking it to them in the second half,” Lincoln High coach Alex Cerny said.
The action came fast after that goal. Lincoln Northeast nearly tied the match moments later but had a shot hit the post. And then Lincoln High senior Avery Daniel scored on a quick counterattack when he made a run up the right wing and scored with a blast to make it 2-0.
“I just liked our effort, and our intensity,” Cerny said. “I like where we’re at mentally this year. I think at times last year we worried about stuff we couldn’t control. And this year we’re focusing on us and stuff we can control, which is our attitude and our intensity, playing our game and not playing what the opponent wants us to play.”
