High school soccer coaches leading teams that don't know if they'll get to play a game

“At the start of training I just kind of talked to the guys and said we obviously don’t know what’s going on, and what the future holds, but let’s just use this session to better ourselves as a team and just try to be as prepared as possible if we do get the opportunity to play this season,” said Southwest boys coach Derek Scheich.

This season means something different for each Southwest player, Scheich said. For the juniors, this year is a good opportunity to be evaluated by college coaches, especially during the state tournament. For two of the six seniors, they made the varsity team for the first time this year.

“You got other kids like Parker Jeppson, he’s a (NCAA) Division I signee (to Northern Illinois) and he was a second-team Super-State player last year and his goal this year is to be first-team Super State,” Scheich said. “Obviously that’s going to be difficult, even if we get to play a shortened season, or he may not get that opportunity. Different kids are coping with different things, and bummed out. We’re trying to keep the spirits high of the players, and telling them that nothing is final yet.”

Scheich has been posting on social media drills for the players to do. On Tuesday that included a 1½ mile run.

“Just anything to keep the kids sharp and in shape in the event that something breaks our way and we can play our season,” Scheich said.

