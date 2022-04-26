 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOCCER

Here's the list of the Lincoln soccer teams set to be No. 1 seeds for district tournaments

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.6

Lincoln Southwest celebrates after scoring a goal against Lincoln East on April 6 at Seacrest Field.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo

Three girls soccer teams from Lincoln in Class A — and two on the boys side — have earned one of the No. 1 seeds for the upcoming district soccer tournaments.

In Class A girls, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East are each No. 1 seeds.

Southeast made a nice improvement, going from nine wins last season to 11 already this year and winning the Lincoln Public Schools championship.

The Lincoln Pius X girls landed just one spot outside of getting to be a No. 1 seed and district host. Instead, they’re the No. 2 seed in the district hosted by Millard West.

The other No. 1 seeds are Omaha Marian, Gretna and Elkhorn South.

In Class A boys, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East are each No. 1 seeds. Southeast was one spot out of a No. 1 seed, and instead is the No. 2 seed in the Omaha Bryan district.

The other top seeds are Gretna, Creighton Prep, Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha Westside.

People are also reading…

In Class A, the seven district champions and one wild-card qualifier will make the state tournament. The district tournaments begin Saturday and continue next week.

The Class B subdistrict pairings won’t be released until Wednesday, but the Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls are projected to be the No. 2 seed in a district where Norris will be the No. 1 seed.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

