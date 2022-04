Here's a look at the Class A district soccer pairings

The postseason begins Saturday across the state.

Class A boys

A-1: Saturday—North Platte at Bellevue East, noon; Monday—Bellevue East/North Platte winner at Gretna, 7; Lincoln High at Millard North, 5; Final—TBA.

A-2: Saturday—Omaha North at Grand Island, 6:30; Monday—Grand Island/Omaha Northwest winner at Creighton Prep, 4:30; Lincoln Pius X at Elkhorn South, 2; Final—TBA.

A-3: Saturday—Omaha North at Fremont, 5:30; Monday—Omaha North/Fremont winner at Papillion-La Vista South, 6; Millard West at Omaha South, 10; Final—TBA.

A-4: Saturday—Bellevue West at Lincoln Southwest, 12:30, Seacrest Field; Omaha Burke at Columbus, 1; Final—TBA.

A-5: Saturday—Norfolk at Lincoln East, 4:30, Seacrest Field; Lincoln Northeast at Millard South, 6; Final—TBA.

A-6: Monday—Omaha Benson at Omaha Westside, 7; Papillion-La Vista at Kearney, 6; Final—TBA.

A-7: Monday—Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan, 6; Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast, 7, Seacrest; Final—TBA.

Class A girls

A-1: Saturday—Lincoln North Star at Grand Island, 4; Monday—Grand Island/Lincoln North Star winner at Omaha Marian, 4:30; Millard North at Fremont, TBA; Final—TBA.

A-2: Saturday—Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest, 10; Monday—Omaha Northwest/Omaha Benson winner at Gretna, 5; Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista, 11; Final—TBA.

A-3: Saturday—Omaha North at Omaha Bryan, 9; Monday—Omaha North/Omaha Bryan winner at Lincoln Southeast, 5, Seacrest; Millard South at North Platte, 5:30; Final—TBA.

A-4: Saturday—Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southwest, 11, Seacrest; Omaha South at Papillion-LV South, 3; Final—TBA.

A-5: Saturday—Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln East, 2:30, Seacrest; Omaha Central at Columbus, 11; Final—TBA.

A-6: Saturday—Norfolk at Elkhorn South, noon; Kearney at Omaha Westside, 5; Final—TBA.

A-7: Saturday—Lincoln High at Millard West, 11; Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X, 6; Final—TBA.

