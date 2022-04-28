Here's a look at the Class A-B district and subdistrict soccer pairings

The postseason begins Saturday across the state.

Class A boys districts

A-1: Saturday—North Platte at Bellevue East, noon; Monday—Bellevue East/North Platte winner at Gretna, 7; Lincoln High at Millard North, 5; Final—TBA.

A-2: Saturday—Omaha North at Grand Island, 6:30; Monday—Grand Island/Omaha Northwest winner at Creighton Prep, 4:30; Lincoln Pius X at Elkhorn South, 2; Final—TBA.

A-3: Saturday—Omaha North at Fremont, 5:30; Monday—Omaha North/Fremont winner at Papillion-La Vista South, 6; Millard West at Omaha South, 10; Final—TBA.

A-4: Saturday—Bellevue West at Lincoln Southwest, 12:30, Seacrest Field; Omaha Burke at Columbus, 1; Final—TBA.

A-5: Saturday—Norfolk at Lincoln East, 4:30, Seacrest Field; Lincoln Northeast at Millard South, 6; Final—TBA.

A-6: Monday—Omaha Benson at Omaha Westside, 7; Papillion-La Vista at Kearney, 6; Final—TBA.

A-7: Monday—Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan, 6; Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast, 7, Seacrest; Final—TBA.

Class B boys subdistricts

B-1 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday--Omaha Roncalli vs. Ralston, 5:30; Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt, 7:15; Wednesday--final, 7:15.

B-2 at Bennington: Saturday--Elkhorn at Bennington, 10; Mount Michael vs. Elkhorn North, noon; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-3 at Waverly: Saturday--Conestoga at Waverly, 1; The Platte vs. Nebraska City, 3; Tuesday--final, 7.

B-4 at Crete (Doane): Monday--Norris vs. Lincoln Lutheran/RC, 6:30; Beatrice at Crete, 8:30; Wednesday--final, 6:30.

B-5 at South Sioux City: Monday--Blair vs. Madison, 5; Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at South Sioux City, 7; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-6 at Columbus: Monday--Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 4; Columbus Scotus vs. Seward, 4; Tuesday--final, 3.

B-7 at Northwest: Saturday--Aurora at York, 11; Monday--York/Aurora winner at Northwest, 4:30; Hastings vs. Kearney Catholic, 6:15; Tuesday--final, 6:15.

B-8 at Lexington: Monday--Holdrege at Lexington, 5; Gering at Scottsbluff, 5 MT; Tuesday--final, 5.

Class A girls districts

A-1: Saturday—Lincoln North Star at Grand Island, 4; Monday—Grand Island/Lincoln North Star winner at Omaha Marian, 4:30; Millard North at Fremont, TBA; Final—TBA.

A-2: Saturday—Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest, 10; Monday—Omaha Northwest/Omaha Benson winner at Gretna, 5; Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista, 11; Final—TBA.

A-3: Saturday—Omaha North at Omaha Bryan, 9; Monday—Omaha North/Omaha Bryan winner at Lincoln Southeast, 5, Seacrest; Millard South at North Platte, 5:30; Final—TBA.

A-4: Saturday—Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southwest, 11, Seacrest; Omaha South at Papillion-LV South, 3; Final—TBA.

A-5: Saturday—Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln East, 2:30, Seacrest; Omaha Central at Columbus, 11; Final—TBA.

A-6: Saturday—Norfolk at Elkhorn South, noon; Kearney at Omaha Westside, 5; Final—TBA.

A-7: Saturday—Lincoln High at Millard West, 11; Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X, 6; Final—TBA.

Class B girls subdistricts

B-1 at Conestoga: Monday--Auburn vs. Plattsmouth, 5; Nebraska City at Conestoga, 7; Tuesday--final, 5.

B-2 at Omaha (College of Saint Mary's): Monday--Omaha Mercy vs. Omaha Gross, 4; Ralston vs. Platteview, 5:45; Tuesday--final, 5.

B-3 at Omaha Duchesne: Saturday--Omaha Concordia at Blair; Monday--Blair/Omaha Concordia winner at Omaha Duchesne, 3; Omaha Roncalli vs. Bennington, 5; Wednesday--final, 5.

B-4 at Omaha Skutt: Monday--Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 5:30; Waverly at Omaha Skutt, 7:15; Wednesday--final, 5:30.

B-5 at Columbus: Saturday--South Sioux City vs. Schuyler; Monday--South Sioux City/Schuyler winner vs. Columbus Scotus, 6; Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic vs. Columbus Lakeview, 6; Tuesday--final, 5.

B-6 at Norris: Saturday--Crete at Seward; Monday--Seward/Crete winner at Norris, 5; Beatrice vs. Lincoln Lutheran/RC, 6:30; Tuesday--final, 6.

B-7 at Northwest: Saturday--York at Aurora, 11; Monday--Aurora/York winner at Northwest, 4:30; Kearney Catholic vs. Hastings, 6:15; Tuesday--final, 4:30.

B-8 at Scottsbluff: Monday--Gering at Scottsbluff, 5 MT; Holdrege at Lexington, 5; Wednesday--final, 3 MT.

The NAIA has announced their men’s outdoor track and field athletes of the week for competitions from April 18-24. Midland University’s Dylan Kucera has been named the NAIA Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, joining Phemelo Matlhabe of Life (Ga.), who was named the track athlete of the week. The duo was chosen out of a pool of nominees from across the country.

Kucera, a senior from Fremont, Nebraska, had his best meet of the season with new personal bests in the shot put and discus. He won the shot put and was runner-up in the discus, reestablishing his school record in both events. His mark in the discus reached the NAIA 'A' Standard. He now has the top standard in three events this season. Nationally, he ranks 1st in the shot put, 2nd in the discus, and 2nd in the hammer throw

