Gretna's Allison Marshall chosen as Gatorade player of the year

Gretna forward Allison Marshall has been chosen as the Gatorade player of the year for Nebraska in girls soccer.

It marks the third straight year that a Gretna player won the girls award for the state, with Marshall following Sarah Weber the previous two seasons.

The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

As a sophomore this season Marshall led the Dragons to a 21-0 record and a second straight Class A state championship. Marshall scored 15 goals and passed for six assists. She scored twice in Gretna’s 6-1 win against Lincoln Southeast in the state championship match.

“Allison is a ridiculously talented forward,” said Lincoln Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton in a news release. “She was next to impossible to stop. Gretna was the best team I have ever coached against in high school. And I thought Allison was the biggest difference in separating them from other strong teams.”

Marshall has volunteered locally as a youth soccer and basketball coach. She has also donated her time on behalf of multiple community service initiatives through her church. In school she has a 4.0 GPA.

Marshall will have the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of her choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.

Gretna’s Brett Perkins was previously named the Gatorade player of the year for boys soccer.

