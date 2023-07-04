Gretna swept the Gatorade player of the year awards for high school soccer.

Michael Stukenholtz earned the boys award, while Allison Marshall claimed the girls award for the season that ended in May. The Gretna girls won the Class A championship, and the boys finished runner-up.

The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade player of the year selection committee, which consults with coaches, scouts and media.

As a junior, Stukenholtz led the Dragons to a 15-4 record. He finished with 18 goals and passed for 14 assists.

“He was just undefendable this season for most of the year,” Lincoln Southwest coach Derek Scheich in a news release. “His pace, technical ability and (knack for) always popping up when his team needed him stood out to me.”

Stukenholtz has volunteered locally as a coach and instructor on behalf of multiple youth sports programs. The Nebraska-Omaha commit also donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church youth group.

Marshall also won this award last year, which makes it four straight years a Gretna player has won. Sarah Weber, who now plays for Nebraska, was a two-time honoree.

Marshall helped lead Gretna to a 21-0 record and a third straight state championship this by scoring 21 goals and passing for seven assists.

“She’s an incredibly strong and agile player,” Millard West coach Jacque Tevis-Butler said in a news release. “She does a nice job playing with her back to the goal and either distributing or turning. She also does a nice job of reading the play, finding holes and exploding to space.”

Marshall has volunteered locally with Play It Forward Nebraska, teaching young athletes sports and life lessons.

Marshall has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. She has made a verbal commitment to play soccer on scholarship for Kansas State.

All-state soccer: Meet the 2023 boys first-team Super-Staters (𝑭) 𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑬 𝑲𝑹𝑼𝑺𝑬, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑭) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑰𝑵 𝑴𝑨𝑪𝑲𝑬, 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵-𝑳𝑨 𝑽𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑭) 𝑨𝒀𝑶 𝑴𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑬, 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑻𝑶𝑵 (𝑭) 𝑴𝑨𝑮𝑼𝑰𝑹𝑬 𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑺, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑭) 𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑬𝑳 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑲𝑬𝑵𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑻𝒁, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑫𝒀 𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑮𝑮, 𝑪𝑹𝑬𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻𝑶𝑵 𝑷𝑹𝑬𝑷 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑱𝑬𝑹𝑬𝑴𝑰𝑨𝑯 𝑯𝑻𝑬𝑯, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑺𝑰𝑫𝑬 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑻 𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑺, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑫) 𝑻𝑶𝑴𝑴𝑰𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑴𝑷𝑭𝑭, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑫) 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳 𝑻𝑶𝑩𝑨𝑩𝑬𝑵, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑺𝑲𝑼𝑻𝑻 (𝑮𝑲) 𝑫𝒀𝑳𝑨𝑵 𝑩𝑬𝑰𝑬𝑹𝑴𝑨𝑵𝑵, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻

All-state soccer: Meet the 2023 girls first-team Super-Staters (𝑭) 𝑺𝑶𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑨 𝑫𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑰, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑭) 𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑳, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑭) 𝑲𝑬𝑵𝑵𝑬𝑫𝒀 𝑺𝑼𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑨𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑳𝑬𝒀 𝑲𝑶𝑹𝑻, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑨𝑽𝑨 𝑴𝑨𝑲𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑪𝑲𝑨, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑲𝑨𝑹𝑳𝑰 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑨𝑴𝑺, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑫) 𝑻𝑬𝑺𝑺 𝑩𝑬𝑯𝑹𝑬𝑵𝑺, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑺𝑲𝑼𝑻𝑻 (𝑫) 𝑳𝑶𝑵𝑫𝑶𝑵 𝑫𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑰, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑫) 𝑮𝑹𝑨𝑪𝑬 𝑲𝑶𝑯𝑳𝑬𝑹, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑫) 𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑬 𝑴𝑼𝑳𝑫𝑬𝑹, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑮𝑲) 𝑫𝑬𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑰 𝑫𝑨𝑼𝑩𝑴𝑨𝑵, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑺𝑰𝑫𝑬