Gretna girls part of another win in all-star match; Brayden Kramer gets late roster spot with Omaha

OMAHA – Now, that was more of an all-star game result.

On Friday at the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase, the Class B girls game produced a 1-0 result, a score more like a state tournament match than an all-star game.

But in the Class A girls match on Saturday the goals came early and often, ending with a 4-3 shootout win for the home team. They won the shootout 5-4.

The four matches played at Omaha Skutt raised about $15,000 for Special Olympics Nebraska.

In the Class A girls match, the winning side made all of five of its kicks in the shootout by Gretna’s Sydney Zabloudil, Chaley French and Savannah De Fini; Lincoln Southeast’s Rachel Warrick; Bellevue East’s Layla Vazquez.

In regulation, the goals for the winning team came from Lincoln Southeast’s Corynn Olsen, De Fini and French.

De Fini was given the MVP award after netting a goal, passing for two assists and converting in the shootout.

The other team got goals from soon-to-be Nebraska teammates Emma Prososki (Omaha Marian) and Abby Vacek (Lincoln Pius X), along with Marian’s Hannah Tate.

Zabloudil won a state championship last month with Gretna and then finished things off with an all-star win.

“It was fun,” said Zabloudil, who will attend Kansas and hopes to be a dentist. “It was my last game ever. It was definitely bittersweet, but it was fun. I got to play with some of my best friends, and people I’ve played in club.”

Lesli Donis of Lincoln High didn’t get a win, but was honored to be chosen to play.

“I feel like I didn’t start off my high school career very well,” Donis said. “I got hurt at the beginning, and then my junior year was my best year. My senior year I kind of got hurt again. I was excited to be able to play here, and then go to play at College of St. Mary’s after this.”

Some of her Lincoln High teammates came to watch her play.

In the Class A boys match, the visiting squad made a massive comeback to win 4-3.

The home team opened the match with a 3-0 lead with goals by Edwin Cisneros of Omaha South, Tyler Luna of North Platte and Brayden Kramer of Lincoln Southwest.

But then the visiting squad answered with four straight, with two by Joey Witt of Gretna, one from Johnson Lu of Millard West, and the game winner from Conner Schmidt of Millard West with about 10 minutes left in the second half. Witt got the MVP award.

Kramer, the recent Southwest graduate, will be playing a lot of soccer in Omaha, after getting a late offer to play NCAA Division I soccer for Nebraska-Omaha, where he’ll attend on a Regents Scholarship.

It wasn’t until winter that he got a spot, well after many players have committed.

“They had been looking at me for a while, and they said they needed a striker up top, and they reached out to me. I thought I fit the book well,” Kramer said.

Kramer scored seven game-winning goals for Southwest this season, and had a goal or assist in 12 of his 14 appearances.

Kramer said it was a little scary after UNO had a coaching change recently, but he’s set to report on Aug. 1.

“I’m excited to see what the next level is like, and how different it is from what I have played at,” Kramer said. “I’m thrilled to see what the competition is like.”

