Gonzalez helps Lincoln High edge Pius X in sudden-death shootout: 'Man, I'm proud of that kid'

The Lincoln High and Lincoln Pius X boys soccer teams just kept going and going on Thursday.

Eighty minutes of regulation time wasn’t enough to determine a winner, and 20 minutes of overtime didn’t get the job done either.

And not even a five-round shootout was enough to settle the score, with the match going all the way to a sudden-death shootout.

That’s when Lincoln High finally prevailed in the marathon match to beat the Thunderbolts 1-0 at Aldrich Field. Lincoln High won the shootout 5-4.

After the normal five-round shootout, it was tied 4-4. In the first round of sudden death, Lincoln High went first, and senior Anthony Gonzalez made his kick to the left side.

The Thunderbolts’ shot to extend the match went wide left of the goal by about a foot, giving Lincoln High the win.

That meant Gonzalez made the clinching kick.

“Man, I’m proud of that kid,” Lincoln High coach Alex Cerny said. “He came in as a starter his freshman year and things probably haven’t gone the trajectory he would have wanted, but he hung in there.”

The other Lincoln High players to make kicks in the shootout were Ronan Parks, Gavin Weiland, Keegan Thompson and Alex Warrick.

It was the first shootout of the season for Lincoln High and goalie Andres Moreno. He made one save, on a diving move to his right in the fifth round.

“I just try and get in their head,” Moreno said. “Just stare at them and try to make them nervous. I was there to save one more, but it slipped right under me.”

Cerny likes the Links’ chances in a shootout because of Moreno, but you never know what’s going to happen.

“Shootouts, any coach will tell you it’s just a coin flip,” Cerny said. “It’s not a great way to end a game, but that’s how it has to be, so that’s what we do. I’m just happy we got the breaks this time.”

This was one of the best wins of the season for Lincoln High (7-5). The Links haven’t won as much as they wanted, but they have some good wins, including against No. 9 Omaha Bryan, Lincoln Northeast and Grand Island.

Pius X (8-5) was on the doorstep, threatening to score for much of the first half, but the Lincoln High defenders played well to keep the Thunderbolts out.

“It was intense,” Moreno said. “It was kind of back and forth. I got to credit my back line. They were playing really good.”

The Links defenders are brothers Jaden and Gavin Weiland, Hae Rae Htoo and Thompson.

During the second half, it was pretty good back-and-forth action with scoring chances for both teams, but neither could break through.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

