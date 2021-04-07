Goalie's shootout saves make up for earlier drop as Southwest wins 1-vs.-2 matchup

Alexa Gobel only had to live with a bad memory for about 30 minutes on Wednesday, and then she wiped it away with a great memory.

The Lincoln Southwest sophomore goalkeeper made two saves during the shootout of a huge No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup against Lincoln East. That allowed previously No. 2 Southwest to win 2-1 at Seacrest Field.

Southwest won the eight-round, sudden-death shootout 6-5. Both teams entered the match with identical records of 7-0.

Southwest led for most of the match. Southwest got the first goal of the match, scored by senior Ava Spinar in the 16th minute. She took a short centering pass from Kennedi Williams and scored on a shot from about 10 yards out.

About 63 minutes later, and with just 19 seconds remaining in regulation, East tied the match.

Sophomore Paige Poppe, who sometimes plays on the junior varsity team, scored the tying goal. Gobel stopped a long shot, but she couldn’t hold onto the ball and it bounced in front of the goal where Poppe was. She pounced on it and quickly shot it in.