This season the Lincoln Southeast girls soccer team needed a goalkeeper, and Johanne Hagen wanted a team to play for.

And just like that it was a perfect pairing of an American high school soccer team and a Norwegian foreign exchange student.

And Hagen got a win in her first match as the starting goalkeeper, with the No. 6 ranked Knights beating Lincoln High 2-0 on Monday at Seacrest Field in the opener for both teams.

Southeast broke through with two goals in the second half. Each goal was scored by a freshman — Avaerie Graves first and then Reece Fittje.

Southeast took four freshmen for the varsity team after losing seven seniors from its Class A state runner-up team in 2022, and the rookies are already making an impact.

“At halftime, Reece said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m going to turn up this half,” Southeast coach Liz Sundberg-Kremer said. “I said, ‘OK’, and then she scored.”

The Knights’ biggest change since last season is that goalie Samaya Hogg isn’t on the team. She was a junior last season when she was player of the year for the Journal Star, but she graduated early to begin her college soccer career at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

That had Sunberg-Kremer a little concerned about what Southeast would do at goalie.

“I was at (summer) lifting and conditioning trying to recruit volleyball players or softball players or someone who had touched a soccer ball,” Sundberg-Kremer said. “Or it didn’t even matter. We just needed a goalie, because we didn’t have another one in our program. And then all the girls came back and said, ‘Liz, Liz, we found a goalie. She’s an exchange student and she’s from Norway.’

"I was like ‘Great, she’s our starting keeper.”

Hagen did have soccer experience, having played in Norway for about 11 years, including a few years as a goalie.

Her brother had been an exchange student in Chicago, and after she saw he had a great experience she wanted to try it too. The 17-year-old also loves adventures, having already traveled to 30 countries (Greece is her favorite).

She is from Trondheim, Norway, a city with a population of about 180,000. On her exchange student application, she wrote that she loves the beach and sun.

Welcome to Lincoln!

“But I really like it here because it’s completely different from where I live in Norway,” Hagen said. “I can see the ocean from my bedroom window. But here it’s like triple landlocked by states. And I wanted to get a new experience, and I definitely got that here.”

Hagen had hoped to play soccer while in the U.S.

“I knew I would play soccer, but I did not think that I would make varsity,” she said.

She said it is amazing to get to meet so many people while being part of a team. In Norway, like many countries, there are only club sports and not school teams.

“Soccer in the U.S., the school team, it’s amazing,” Hagen said “It’s completely different, and it’s really motivating to have the whole team. I really enjoy it.”

She likes playing goalie, and not just because she says you don’t have to run as much as the other players.

“The feeling when you save a goal, I really like that,” Hagen said.

The coach thinks having Hagen has bonded the team, because everyone wants to make her feel comfortable and have a good experience. Hagen isn't just new to this team, she’s also new to this country.

Sundberg-Kremer also thinks Hagan can help the team.

“She makes really great saves in practice,” she said.