Girls soccer scores, 4/9

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 3, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln East 2, Columbus 1

Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 1, Crete 0

Elkhorn North 4, Hastings 1

Elkhorn North 4, Scottsbluff 0

Lexington at Gering

Norris 9, Hastings 0

Norris 8, Scottsbluff 0

Omaha Mercy 1, Kearney Catholic 0

Omaha Skutt 3, CB Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 0

Platteview 5, Holdrege 0

Plattsmouth 1, Beatrice 0, SO

Plattsmouth 3, Crete 0

METRO TOURNAMENT 

Gretna 10, Omaha South 0

Omaha Westside 2, Elkhorn South 0

Papillion-La Vista South 2, Millard West 1

Omaha Marian 4, Papillion-La Vista 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Fremont 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Jennifer Tenney scored two goals for the Tigers while Denise Lango scored one. 

Lincoln East 2, Columbus 1: Jesse Chartier and Josie Spann each scored a goal for the Class A No. 3 Spartans. Lillie Shaw and Paige Poppe contributed an assist apiece.

Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 0: The No. 4 Silver Hawks netted three goals in the second to build on their already 1-0 advantage to route the Bearcats at Seacrest Field. Charley Kort, Kayla Hassler, Jillian Lane and Kianna Perez all had tallies. 

Norris 9, Hastings 0: Kennedy Sullivan scored three times, while Sophie Talero and Reese Borer added two goals apiece for the Titans.

Norris 8, Scottsbluff 0: Kennedy Sullivan scored twice to lead Norris.

