Girls soccer scores, 4/9

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln East 2, Columbus 1
Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 1, Crete 0
Elkhorn North 4, Hastings 1
Elkhorn North 4, Scottsbluff 0
Lexington at Gering
Norris 9, Hastings 0
Norris 8, Scottsbluff 0
Omaha Mercy 1, Kearney Catholic 0
Omaha Skutt 3, CB Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 0
Platteview 5, Holdrege 0
Plattsmouth 1, Beatrice 0, SO
Plattsmouth 3, Crete 0
METRO TOURNAMENT
Gretna 10, Omaha South 0
Omaha Westside 2, Elkhorn South 0
Papillion-La Vista South 2, Millard West 1
Omaha Marian 4, Papillion-La Vista 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Fremont 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Jennifer Tenney scored two goals for the Tigers while Denise Lango scored one.
Lincoln East 2, Columbus 1: Jesse Chartier and Josie Spann each scored a goal for the Class A No. 3 Spartans. Lillie Shaw and Paige Poppe contributed an assist apiece.
Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 0: The No. 4 Silver Hawks netted three goals in the second to build on their already 1-0 advantage to route the Bearcats at Seacrest Field. Charley Kort, Kayla Hassler, Jillian Lane and Kianna Perez all had tallies.
Norris 9, Hastings 0: Kennedy Sullivan scored three times, while Sophie Talero and Reese Borer added two goals apiece for the Titans.
Norris 8, Scottsbluff 0: Kennedy Sullivan scored twice to lead Norris.