Girls soccer scores, 4/9

Girls soccer
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 6, Gering 0
Northwest 2, Kearney Catholic 1
Omaha Concordia at Ralston
Omaha Duchesne 5, Omaha Mercy 1
Seward at Schuyler
METRO TOURNAMENT
Bellevue East 1, Omaha South 0
Papillion-La Vista South 1, Millard South 0
Omaha Westside vs. Millard North
Millard West vs. Papillion-La Vista
Omaha Burke vs. Gretna
Bellevue West vs. Omaha North
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Marian
Millard North vs. Omaha Westside
Omaha Central vs. Omaha Northwest
