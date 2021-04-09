 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/9
Girls soccer scores, 4/9

Girls soccer

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 6, Gering 0

Northwest 2, Kearney Catholic 1

Omaha Concordia at Ralston

Omaha Duchesne 5, Omaha Mercy 1

Seward at Schuyler

METRO TOURNAMENT

Bellevue East 1, Omaha South 0

Papillion-La Vista South 1, Millard South 0

Omaha Westside vs. Millard North

Millard West vs. Papillion-La Vista

Omaha Burke vs. Gretna

Bellevue West vs. Omaha North

Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Marian

Millard North vs. Omaha Westside

Omaha Central vs. Omaha Northwest

High school soccer logo

 

