 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls soccer scores, 4/8
0 comments
agate

Girls soccer scores, 4/8

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Hastings at Lincoln North Star, ppd.

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln High 0

Omaha Mercy 1, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 1, Crete 0, 2OT

Beatrice 3, Auburn 0

Bennington 3, Elkhorn North 0

Conestoga at Omaha Concordia, ppd.

Elkhorn 2, Waverly 0

Kearney at Fremont, ppd.

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Columbus Scotus, ppd.

Platteview 2, Omaha Gross 1

Scottsbluff 3, Lexington 1

Seward at Schuyler, ppd.

METRO TOURNAMENT

Gretna 10, Omaha Benson 0

Millard North 1, Elkhorn South 0

Millard South 2, Bellevue West 1

Millard West 3, Omaha South 0

Omaha Burke 2, Omaha Central 1

Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Marian 1

Papillion-La Vista 2, Bellevue East 0

Papillion-La Vista South 2, Omaha Bryan 0

High school soccer logo 2014

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News