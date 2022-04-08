Girls soccer scores, 4/8

CITY SCHOOLS

OTHER SCHOOLS

METRO TOURNAMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn 1, Waverly 0: Maddy Flynn scored the game-winning goal for the No. 10 Antlers in the 59th minute to seal the win over the Vikings.

Lincoln Pius X 4, Norfolk 0: Lily Hodge, Brooklyn Shotkoski and Bree Kortal all scored goals to make it 3-0 Thunderbolts at halftime before Norah Stewart finished out the route with a goal in the final two minutes. Cathi Pham and Isabella Brigham combined in goal for the shutout.