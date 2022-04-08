 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Girls soccer scores, 4/8

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 4, Norfolk 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 4, North Platte 1

Elkhorn 1, Waverly 0

Lewis Central, Iowa at Omaha Skutt

Lexington 4, Scottsbluff 1

Omaha Concordia 3, Ralston 0

Omaha Duchesne 3, Omaha Mercy 0

Omaha Roncalli 4, Conestoga 1

Platteview 6, Omaha Gross 0

METRO TOURNAMENT

Omaha Marian 10, Omaha Northwest 3

Papillion-La Vista 3, Bellevue West 0

Papillion-LV South 2, Bellevue East 1

Millard West 1, Millard North 0

People are also reading…

Gretna 10, Omaha Burke 0

Omaha South 1, Millard South 0, SO 

Omaha Westside 3, Omaha Central 0

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Bryan

HIGHLIGHTS 

Elkhorn 1, Waverly 0: Maddy Flynn scored the game-winning goal for the No. 10 Antlers in the 59th minute to seal the win over the Vikings. 

Lincoln Pius X 4, Norfolk 0: Lily Hodge, Brooklyn Shotkoski and Bree Kortal all scored goals to make it 3-0 Thunderbolts at halftime before Norah Stewart finished out the route with a goal in the final two minutes. Cathi Pham and Isabella Brigham combined in goal for the shutout. 

High school soccer logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/7

Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/7

The top teams in the state have continued to shine, meaning all four No. 1 teams from last week remain the same. But others are making a move,…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News