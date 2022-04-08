Girls soccer scores, 4/8

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 4, Norfolk 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 4, North Platte 1
Elkhorn 1, Waverly 0
Lewis Central, Iowa at Omaha Skutt
Lexington 4, Scottsbluff 1
Omaha Concordia 3, Ralston 0
Omaha Duchesne 3, Omaha Mercy 0
Omaha Roncalli 4, Conestoga 1
Platteview 6, Omaha Gross 0
METRO TOURNAMENT
Omaha Marian 10, Omaha Northwest 3
Papillion-La Vista 3, Bellevue West 0
Papillion-LV South 2, Bellevue East 1
Millard West 1, Millard North 0
Gretna 10, Omaha Burke 0
Omaha South 1, Millard South 0, SO
Omaha Westside 3, Omaha Central 0
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Bryan
HIGHLIGHTS
Elkhorn 1, Waverly 0: Maddy Flynn scored the game-winning goal for the No. 10 Antlers in the 59th minute to seal the win over the Vikings.
Lincoln Pius X 4, Norfolk 0: Lily Hodge, Brooklyn Shotkoski and Bree Kortal all scored goals to make it 3-0 Thunderbolts at halftime before Norah Stewart finished out the route with a goal in the final two minutes. Cathi Pham and Isabella Brigham combined in goal for the shutout.