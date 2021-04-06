 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/6
agate

Girls soccer scores, 4/6

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 3, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Lutheran/RC at Columbus Scotus

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora at Kearney Catholic

Blair at Plattsmouth

Gering at Newcastle, Wyo.

Hastings at York

Holdrege at Northwest

Lexington at Kearney

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Columbus

Omaha Duchesne at Elkhorn North

Omaha Gross at South Sioux City

Omaha Roncalli Catholic at Norris

Omaha Skutt at Millard West

Ralston at Platteview

Schuyler at Crete

Seward at Conestoga

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln High 3, Norfolk 0: Leslie Donis scored a goal and assisted on the other two for the Links. Taylor Sluka bagged the other two goals with Mackenzie Smith providing the shutout.

