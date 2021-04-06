Girls soccer scores, 4/6

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 3, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC at Columbus Scotus
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora at Kearney Catholic
Blair at Plattsmouth
Gering at Newcastle, Wyo.
Hastings at York
Holdrege at Northwest
Lexington at Kearney
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Columbus
Omaha Duchesne at Elkhorn North
Omaha Gross at South Sioux City
Omaha Roncalli Catholic at Norris
Omaha Skutt at Millard West
Ralston at Platteview
Schuyler at Crete
Seward at Conestoga
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln High 3, Norfolk 0: Leslie Donis scored a goal and assisted on the other two for the Links. Taylor Sluka bagged the other two goals with Mackenzie Smith providing the shutout.