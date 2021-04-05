Girls soccer scores, 4/5

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 9, Grand Island 0: A quad of Lincoln East Spartans scored multiple goals and Susie Bovaird and Summer Wolfe combined for a shutout to lead the Class A No. 1 Spartans. Keely Yager, Kayma Carpenter, Page Monson and Tula Waite all scored twice for the Spartans. Carpenter added an assist to her two goals. Lillie Shaw also scored for Lincoln East, as Carly Bredthauer added an assist.