Girls soccer scores, 4/5

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 9, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln Southeast 1
Lincoln Southwest 6, Fremont 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 9, Plattsmouth 0
Blair at Nebraska City
Columbus Lakeview 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Gretna at Millard North
Millard South at Omaha Marian
Norris 4, Waverly 0
Omaha Bryan at Bellevue East
Omaha Central 8, Beatrice 2
Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross
Papillion-La Vista 1, Omaha Westside 0
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Burke
SEWARD INVITATIONAL
Holdredge 5, Seward 0
Kearney Catholic 2, Omaha Concordia 1
1st: Kearney Catholic 4, Holdrege 1
3rd: Omaha Concordia 3, Seward 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 9, Grand Island 0: A quad of Lincoln East Spartans scored multiple goals and Susie Bovaird and Summer Wolfe combined for a shutout to lead the Class A No. 1 Spartans. Keely Yager, Kayma Carpenter, Page Monson and Tula Waite all scored twice for the Spartans. Carpenter added an assist to her two goals. Lillie Shaw also scored for Lincoln East, as Carly Bredthauer added an assist.
Lincoln Southwest 6, Fremont 0: Emma Hain, a Nebraska-Omaha softball commit and Alexa Gobel shared the Lincoln Southwest net and a shutout while McKenna Rathbun and Kayla Hassler scored two goals apiece for the Silver Hawks.