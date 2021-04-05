 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/5
Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 9, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln Southeast 1  

Lincoln Southwest 6, Fremont 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 9, Plattsmouth 0

Blair at Nebraska City

Columbus Lakeview 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Gretna at Millard North

Millard South at Omaha Marian

Norris 4, Waverly 0

Omaha Bryan at Bellevue East

Omaha Central 8, Beatrice 2

Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross

Papillion-La Vista 1, Omaha Westside 0

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Burke

SEWARD INVITATIONAL

Holdredge 5, Seward 0

Kearney Catholic 2, Omaha Concordia 1

1st: Kearney Catholic 4, Holdrege 1

3rd: Omaha Concordia 3, Seward 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 9, Grand Island 0: A quad of Lincoln East Spartans scored multiple goals and Susie Bovaird and Summer Wolfe combined for a shutout to lead the Class A No. 1 Spartans. Keely Yager, Kayma Carpenter, Page Monson and Tula Waite all scored twice for the Spartans. Carpenter added an assist to her two goals. Lillie Shaw also scored for Lincoln East, as Carly Bredthauer added an assist. 

Lincoln Southwest 6, Fremont 0: Emma Hain, a Nebraska-Omaha softball commit and Alexa Gobel shared the Lincoln Southwest net and a shutout while McKenna Rathbun and Kayla Hassler scored two goals apiece for the Silver Hawks.

High school soccer logo
