Girls soccer scores, 4/5

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus Scotus 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0

Lincoln High 1, Norfolk 0 

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 1, Columbus 0

Blair 10, Plattsmouth 0

Conestoga 2, Seward 1

Crete at Schuyler

Hastings 3, York 0

Kearney Catholic 2, Aurora 0

Millard West at Bellevue West

Newcastle, Wyo. at Gering, ccd.

Norris 4, Omaha Roncalli 0

Omaha Duchesne 2, Elkhorn North 0

Platteview 3, Ralston 2

South Sioux City at Omaha Gross

HIGHLIGHTS 

Columbus Scotus 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Emma Brezenski scored from 20 yards out in the first half while teammate Libbie Brezenski add some insurance with another goal in the 75 minute. 

