Girls soccer scores, 4/5

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus Scotus 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
Lincoln High 1, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 1, Columbus 0
Blair 10, Plattsmouth 0
Conestoga 2, Seward 1
Crete at Schuyler
Hastings 3, York 0
Kearney Catholic 2, Aurora 0
Millard West at Bellevue West
Newcastle, Wyo. at Gering, ccd.
Norris 4, Omaha Roncalli 0
Omaha Duchesne 2, Elkhorn North 0
Platteview 3, Ralston 2
South Sioux City at Omaha Gross
People are also reading…
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus Scotus 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Emma Brezenski scored from 20 yards out in the first half while teammate Libbie Brezenski add some insurance with another goal in the 75 minute.