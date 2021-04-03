Girls soccer scores, 4/3

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 5, Millard North 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 1, Elkhorn 0
North Platte 1, Fremont 0
Omaha Benson 3, Omaha North 0
Omaha South 1, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha South 6, Omaha Northwest 0
Norfolk Invitational
Norfolk 2, South Sioux City 1
North Platte 5, Fremont 0
3rd: Fremont 3, South Sioux City 1
1st: North Platte 4, Norfolk 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 5, Millard North 0: Sophomore Kayma Carpenter scored three goals for the Spartans. Seniors Briley Hill and Haley Peterson each scored a goal.
