Girls soccer scores, 4/3
agate

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 5, Millard North 0 

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Elkhorn North 1, Elkhorn 0 

North Platte 1, Fremont 0

Omaha Benson 3, Omaha North 0 

Omaha South 1, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha South 6, Omaha Northwest 0

Norfolk Invitational

Norfolk 2, South Sioux City 1

North Platte 5, Fremont 0

3rd: Fremont 3, South Sioux City 1

1st: North Platte 4, Norfolk 0

HIGHLIGHTS 

Lincoln East 5, Millard North 0: Sophomore Kayma Carpenter scored three goals for the Spartans. Seniors Briley Hill and Haley Peterson each scored a goal.

