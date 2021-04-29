Girls soccer scores, 4/29

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Southwest at Norfolk
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 3, Holdrege 0
Columbus Scotus at Elkhorn North
Conestoga at Auburn
Gering at Douglas, Wyo.
Lewis Central, Iowa at Elkhorn
North Platte 6, Scottsbluff 0
Northwest at Seward
Omaha Benson at Omaha Central
Omaha Marian at Elkhorn South
Omaha Mercy 1, Omaha Gross 0
Papillion-La Vista 3, Bellevue East 0
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Northwest
Schuyler at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic
Crete at York
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Kemper Schaub made 10 saves to lead Lincoln Northeast.
