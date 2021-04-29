 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/29
Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Southwest at Norfolk

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 3, Holdrege 0

Columbus Scotus at Elkhorn North

Conestoga at Auburn

Gering at Douglas, Wyo.

Lewis Central, Iowa at Elkhorn

North Platte 6, Scottsbluff 0

Northwest at Seward

Omaha Benson at Omaha Central

Omaha Marian at Elkhorn South

Omaha Mercy 1, Omaha Gross 0

Papillion-La Vista 3, Bellevue East 0

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Northwest

Schuyler at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic

Crete at York

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Kemper Schaub made 10 saves to lead Lincoln Northeast.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

