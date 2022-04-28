 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/28

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Ralston 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora at Holdrege

Conestoga 1, Auburn 0

Crete at York

Elkhorn North at Columbus Scotus, ccd.

Lewis Central, Iowa 3, Elkhorn 2

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Schuyler

Millard North at Millard West

North Platte at Scottsbluff

Northwest 3, Seward 0

Omaha Marian 2, Elkhorn South 1

Omaha Northwest at Papillion-La Vista South

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Ralston 0: Five players recorded a goal for the Warriors while Sophie Wohlgemuth and Aleyna Cuttlers combined for a clean sheet. Sierra Springer, Shanae Bergt, Eliese Schwinck, Jamison Wahl and Katelynn Hardesty scored a goal.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

