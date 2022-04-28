Girls soccer scores, 4/28

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Ralston 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora at Holdrege
Conestoga 1, Auburn 0
Crete at York
Elkhorn North at Columbus Scotus, ccd.
Lewis Central, Iowa 3, Elkhorn 2
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Schuyler
Millard North at Millard West
North Platte at Scottsbluff
Northwest 3, Seward 0
Omaha Marian 2, Elkhorn South 1
Omaha Northwest at Papillion-La Vista South
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Ralston 0: Five players recorded a goal for the Warriors while Sophie Wohlgemuth and Aleyna Cuttlers combined for a clean sheet. Sierra Springer, Shanae Bergt, Eliese Schwinck, Jamison Wahl and Katelynn Hardesty scored a goal.