Girls soccer scores, 4/27
Girls soccer scores, 4/27

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 3, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Aurora 0

Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln North Star 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 3, Plattsmouth 0

Blair at Elkhorn

Columbus Lakeview 4, Seward 0

Columbus Scotus at Hastings

Fremont at Norfolk

Nebraska City at Auburn

Norris at Elkhorn North

Northwest 5, Crete 1

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson

Omaha Central at Bellevue East

Omaha Concordia 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Omaha Duchesne 4, Omaha Mercy 1

Omaha Marian at Millard West

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Burke

Omaha Westside 1, Bellevue West 0

Scottsbluff 9, Gering 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Kearney 3, Lincoln High 0: Harley Straka scored a hat trick, including two goals in the second half, to lead the Bearcats.

