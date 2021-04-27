Girls soccer scores, 4/27

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 3, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Aurora 0
Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln North Star 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 3, Plattsmouth 0
Blair at Elkhorn
Columbus Lakeview 4, Seward 0
Columbus Scotus at Hastings
Fremont at Norfolk
Nebraska City at Auburn
Norris at Elkhorn North
Northwest 5, Crete 1
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson
Omaha Central at Bellevue East
Omaha Concordia 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Omaha Duchesne 4, Omaha Mercy 1
Omaha Marian at Millard West
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Burke
Omaha Westside 1, Bellevue West 0
Scottsbluff 9, Gering 1