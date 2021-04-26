Girls soccer scores, 4/26

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln East 10, Fremont 0
Lincoln Pius X 3, Omaha Westside 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South at Gretna
Kearney Catholic 3, Holdrege 1
Omaha Gross 5, Omaha Roncalli 1
Omaha Mercy 9, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South
Platteview 5, Beatrice 0
York at Seward
HIGHLIGHTS
Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 0: Sage McCallum led the Islanders with two goals, as Grand Island held off a 6-2 Lincoln Northeast corner kick advantage.
Lincoln East 10, Fremont 0: Haley Peterson and Briley Hill, both Nebraska soccer commits, combined for five goals with Peterson netting three tallies to lead Class A No. 3 Lincoln East. Kayma Carpenter added three goals for the Spartans while sophomores Susie Bovaird and Summer Wolfe combined for the shutout.