Girls soccer scores, 4/26

HIGHLIGHTS

Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 0: Sage McCallum led the Islanders with two goals, as Grand Island held off a 6-2 Lincoln Northeast corner kick advantage.

Lincoln East 10, Fremont 0: Haley Peterson and Briley Hill, both Nebraska soccer commits, combined for five goals with Peterson netting three tallies to lead Class A No. 3 Lincoln East. Kayma Carpenter added three goals for the Spartans while sophomores Susie Bovaird and Summer Wolfe combined for the shutout.