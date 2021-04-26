 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/26
Girls soccer scores, 4/26

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln East 10, Fremont 0

Lincoln Pius X 3, Omaha Westside 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South at Gretna

Kearney Catholic 3, Holdrege 1

Omaha Gross 5, Omaha Roncalli 1

Omaha Mercy 9, South Sioux City 0

Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South

Platteview 5, Beatrice 0

York at Seward

HIGHLIGHTS

Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 0: Sage McCallum led the Islanders with two goals, as Grand Island held off a 6-2 Lincoln Northeast corner kick advantage.

Lincoln East 10, Fremont 0: Haley Peterson and Briley Hill, both Nebraska soccer commits, combined for five goals with Peterson netting three tallies to lead Class A No. 3 Lincoln East. Kayma Carpenter added three goals for the Spartans while sophomores Susie Bovaird and Summer Wolfe combined for the shutout. 

