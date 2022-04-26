 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls soccer scores, 4/26

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 7, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3, Aurora 0

Lincoln Southeast 4, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southwest 6, Norfolk 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 1, Plattsmouth 0

Bellevue East at Omaha Central

Bellevue West at Omaha Westside

Bennington 5, Waverly 0

Columbus Lakeview at Seward

Columbus Scotus 8, Hastings 0

Elkhorn 3, Blair 1, OT

Elkhorn North at Norris

Scottsbluff 1, Gering 0, fft.

Millard South 10, Omaha North 0

Millard West 1, Omaha Marian 0

Northwest 10, Crete 0

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson

Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Northwest 1

Omaha Concordia at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic

Omaha Duchesne 2, Omaha Roncalli 0

Schuyler 6, Auburn 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3, Aurora 0: The Warriors scored each of their three goals in the second-half to improve to 8-3. Jamison Wahl scored two goals while Raegan Holle scored one goal. Aleyna Cuttlers finished with a clean sheet.

Lincoln Southwest 6, Norfolk 0: The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks secured their 11th win of the season, scoring three goals in the first half and three in the second to wrap up the regular season. Kiranna Perez scored two goals while Kayla Hassler, Kennadi Williams, Aniya Seymore and Mckennah West each scored one goal.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

