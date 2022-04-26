Girls soccer scores, 4/26

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 7, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3, Aurora 0
Lincoln Southeast 4, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southwest 6, Norfolk 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 1, Plattsmouth 0
Bellevue East at Omaha Central
Bellevue West at Omaha Westside
Bennington 5, Waverly 0
Columbus Lakeview at Seward
Columbus Scotus 8, Hastings 0
Elkhorn 3, Blair 1, OT
Elkhorn North at Norris
Scottsbluff 1, Gering 0, fft.
Millard South 10, Omaha North 0
People are also reading…
Millard West 1, Omaha Marian 0
Northwest 10, Crete 0
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson
Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Northwest 1
Omaha Concordia at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic
Omaha Duchesne 2, Omaha Roncalli 0
Schuyler 6, Auburn 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3, Aurora 0: The Warriors scored each of their three goals in the second-half to improve to 8-3. Jamison Wahl scored two goals while Raegan Holle scored one goal. Aleyna Cuttlers finished with a clean sheet.
Lincoln Southwest 6, Norfolk 0: The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks secured their 11th win of the season, scoring three goals in the first half and three in the second to wrap up the regular season. Kiranna Perez scored two goals while Kayla Hassler, Kennadi Williams, Aniya Seymore and Mckennah West each scored one goal.