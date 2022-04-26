Girls soccer scores, 4/26

CITY SCHOOLS

OTHER SCHOOLS

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3, Aurora 0: The Warriors scored each of their three goals in the second-half to improve to 8-3. Jamison Wahl scored two goals while Raegan Holle scored one goal. Aleyna Cuttlers finished with a clean sheet.

Lincoln Southwest 6, Norfolk 0: The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks secured their 11th win of the season, scoring three goals in the first half and three in the second to wrap up the regular season. Kiranna Perez scored two goals while Kayla Hassler, Kennadi Williams, Aniya Seymore and Mckennah West each scored one goal.