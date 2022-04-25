Girls soccer scores, 4/25

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 2, Fremont 1

Lincoln Northeast 2, Grand Island 0

Omaha Westside 1, Lincoln Pius X 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0

Kearney Catholic at Holdrege

Millard North 10, Omaha Northwest 0

Northwest 4, Lexington 0

Omaha Concordia 6, Conestoga 0

Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Gross 0

Omaha Roncalli 9, South Sioux City 0

Papillion-La Vista South 1, Papillion-La Vista 0

Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 0

Ralston 3, Beatrice 0

York 2, Seward 1, OT

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 2, Fremont 1: Madysin Frost had two goals — one on an assist from Lillie Shaw — to help the Spartans to a road victory.

Lincoln Northeast 2, Grand Island 0: The Rockets scored two goals in the 71st minute — Taelyn Cries and Jordan Renard did the honors — to give Northeast its fourth win this season.

Ralston 3, Beatrice 0: Brooke Tejral, Gracie Murphy and Raquel Skerston each scored for the Rams.

York 2, Seward 1, OT: Leah Davis and Avalon Loven had goals for the Dukes.

