Girls soccer scores, 4/25

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 2, Fremont 1
Lincoln Northeast 2, Grand Island 0
Omaha Westside 1, Lincoln Pius X 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0
Kearney Catholic at Holdrege
Millard North 10, Omaha Northwest 0
Northwest 4, Lexington 0
Omaha Concordia 6, Conestoga 0
Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Gross 0
Omaha Roncalli 9, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-La Vista South 1, Papillion-La Vista 0
Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 0
Ralston 3, Beatrice 0
York 2, Seward 1, OT
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 2, Fremont 1: Madysin Frost had two goals — one on an assist from Lillie Shaw — to help the Spartans to a road victory.
Lincoln Northeast 2, Grand Island 0: The Rockets scored two goals in the 71st minute — Taelyn Cries and Jordan Renard did the honors — to give Northeast its fourth win this season.
Ralston 3, Beatrice 0: Brooke Tejral, Gracie Murphy and Raquel Skerston each scored for the Rams.
York 2, Seward 1, OT: Leah Davis and Avalon Loven had goals for the Dukes.