Girls soccer scores, 4/24

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Norris 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Columbus Scotus 5, Elkhorn 1
Gering 7, Holdrege 5
Gretna 8, Omaha Burke 0
Kearney Catholic 4, Gering 2
Millard West 3, Millard North 0
Omaha Concordia 2, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Central 1, Omaha South 0
Omaha Skutt 3, Elkhorn North 0
Plattsmouth 4, Nebraska City 0
Scottsbluff 4, Kearney Catholic 0
Scottsbluff 5, Holdrege 0
Waverly 6, Aurora 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Waverly 6, Aurora 0: Six different Vikings score, led by Leah Rasmussen and Olivia Hind, who each had a goal and assist.
