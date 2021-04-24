 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls soccer scores, 4/24
0 comments
agate

Girls soccer scores, 4/24

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Norris 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Columbus Scotus 5, Elkhorn 1

Gering 7, Holdrege 5

Gretna 8, Omaha Burke 0

Kearney Catholic 4, Gering 2

Millard West 3, Millard North 0

Omaha Concordia 2, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Central 1, Omaha South 0

Omaha Skutt 3, Elkhorn North 0

Plattsmouth 4, Nebraska City 0

Scottsbluff 4, Kearney Catholic 0

Scottsbluff 5, Holdrege 0

Waverly 6, Aurora 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Waverly 6, Aurora 0: Six different Vikings score, led by Leah Rasmussen and Olivia Hind, who each had a goal and assist.

High school soccer logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin talks about his group's depth

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News