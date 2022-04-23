Girls soccer scores, 4/23

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Norris 1, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn at Crete
CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa at Bellevue West
Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South
Gering at Kearney Catholic
Holdrege vs. Gering
Holdrege vs. Scottsbluff
Omaha Burke at Gretna
Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North
Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Westside
Scottsbluff at Kearney Catholic
Valley, Iowa at Bellevue West
Waverly 2, Aurora 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Norris 1, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Sophie Wohlgemuth recorded 12 saves for Lincoln Lutheran/RC, but Clare Macklin recorded the go-ahead goal for Norris on an assist by Hayden Baker.
Waverly 2, Aurora 0: Payton Ossenkop and Olivia Hind scored Waverly's two goals, both on assists from Lexi Adams. Abbie Carter recorded a clean sheet and had three saves.