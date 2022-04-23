 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/23

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Norris 1, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn at Crete

CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa at Bellevue West

Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South

Gering at Kearney Catholic

Holdrege vs. Gering

Holdrege vs. Scottsbluff

Omaha Burke at Gretna

Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North

Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Westside

Scottsbluff at Kearney Catholic

Valley, Iowa at Bellevue West

Waverly 2, Aurora 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Norris 1, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Sophie Wohlgemuth recorded 12 saves for Lincoln Lutheran/RC, but Clare Macklin recorded the go-ahead goal for Norris on an assist by Hayden Baker.

Waverly 2, Aurora 0: Payton Ossenkop and Olivia Hind scored Waverly's two goals, both on assists from Lexi Adams. Abbie Carter recorded a clean sheet and had three saves.

