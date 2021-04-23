Girls soccer scores, 4/23

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 6, Kearney 1

Lincoln East 3, North Platte 1

Kearney 3, Lincoln North Star 1

North Platte 4, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln High 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 2, York 1

Omaha Central 2, Omaha Concordia 0

Omaha Marian 1, Papillion-La Vista 0

Omaha South 3, Omaha Benson 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 6, Kearney 1: Briley Hill scored twice and provided three assists and Kayma Carpenter added two goals for the Spartans.

Lincoln East 3, North Platte 1: Briley Hill grabbed a goal and an assist to lead the Spartans to the win. Keely Yager and Kayma Carpenter each scored goals as well.

North Platte 4, Lincoln North Star 0: Gracie Haneborg scored a hat trick for the Bulldogs. Sydney Letourneau scored other goal for North Platte.

