Girls soccer scores, 4/23

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 6, Kearney 1
Lincoln East 3, North Platte 1
Kearney 3, Lincoln North Star 1
North Platte 4, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln High 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 2, York 1
Omaha Central 2, Omaha Concordia 0
Omaha Marian 1, Papillion-La Vista 0
Omaha South 3, Omaha Benson 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 6, Kearney 1: Briley Hill scored twice and provided three assists and Kayma Carpenter added two goals for the Spartans.
Lincoln East 3, North Platte 1: Briley Hill grabbed a goal and an assist to lead the Spartans to the win. Keely Yager and Kayma Carpenter each scored goals as well.
North Platte 4, Lincoln North Star 0: Gracie Haneborg scored a hat trick for the Bulldogs. Sydney Letourneau scored other goal for North Platte.